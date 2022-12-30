Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Brattleboro hosted Monadnock, in Swanzey, N.H., during a boys’ basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team defeated Monadnock 52-43 on the road Wednesday and then 58-43 at home Friday.

"Hard work pays off and we played really well on the defensive end," winning coach Jason Coplan said of the second meeting.

Tate Chamberlin (20 points), Cam Frost (18 points) and Tristan Evans (8 points) were the leading scorers for BUHS in that one. The purple and white went 9-for-12 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter

McGillion scored eight points, sparking the Colonels with a couple of thunderous dunks, on Wednesday in Swanzey, N.H.

Frost, who drilled five trifectas, led the way with 19 points. Chamberlin ended up with a dozen points, while Jordy Allembert contributed with nine of his own.

Brattleboro (4-1) will host MSJ (3-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Division 1 Standings

Rice 5-0

Champlain Valley Union 5-0

Colchester 4-1

Brattleboro 4-1

Burr and Burton 4-1

Saint Albans 2-1

MAU 3-2

South Burlington 3-2

Saint Johnsbury 2-2

Burlington 2-2

Essex 2-3

Rutland 2-5

Mount Mansfield 1-3

