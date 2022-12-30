Brattleboro hosted Monadnock, in Swanzey, N.H., during a boys’ basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team defeated Monadnock 52-43 on the road Wednesday and then 58-43 at home Friday.
"Hard work pays off and we played really well on the defensive end," winning coach Jason Coplan said of the second meeting.
Tate Chamberlin (20 points), Cam Frost (18 points) and Tristan Evans (8 points) were the leading scorers for BUHS in that one. The purple and white went 9-for-12 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter
Close
Brattleboro hosted Monadnock on Friday night. Purchase local photos
online.
Cam Frost attacks for the Colonels.
Cam Frost drives to the hole.
Cam Frost handles the rock.
Jordy Allembert goes up strong.
Tristan Evans runs the offense.
Tristan Evans dribbles the ball for the Colonels.
Cam Frost sets up the offense.
Cam Frost looks to shoot.
The Colonels faced Monadnock in back-to-back games.
Cam Frost brings the ball up the court.
Cam Frost (1) and Karson Elliot (2) make up Brattleboro's backcourt.
John Haskins handles the rock for the purple and white.
Karson Elliot looks to pass.
Tristan Evans forces the issue.
Cam Frost drives to the bucket.
Cam Frost gets into the lane.
Tate Chamberlin releases a shot.
Center Paul McGillion threatens.
Tate Chamberlin battles for possession.
Tristan Evans glides in for a layup.
Coach Jason Coplan and some BUHS subs look on during Friday night's game.
Tate Chamberlin shoots from the perimeter.
Paul McGillion battles for a rebound.
Paul McGillion tries to corral the ball.
Brattleboro hosted Monadnock on Friday night. Purchase local photos
online.
Cam Frost attacks for the Colonels.
Cam Frost drives to the hole.
Cam Frost handles the rock.
Jordy Allembert goes up strong.
Tristan Evans runs the offense.
Tristan Evans dribbles the ball for the Colonels.
Cam Frost sets up the offense.
Cam Frost looks to shoot.
The Colonels faced Monadnock in back-to-back games.
Cam Frost brings the ball up the court.
Cam Frost (1) and Karson Elliot (2) make up Brattleboro's backcourt.
John Haskins handles the rock for the purple and white.
Karson Elliot looks to pass.
Tristan Evans forces the issue.
Cam Frost drives to the bucket.
Cam Frost gets into the lane.
Tate Chamberlin releases a shot.
Center Paul McGillion threatens.
Tate Chamberlin battles for possession.
Tristan Evans glides in for a layup.
Coach Jason Coplan and some BUHS subs look on during Friday night's game.
Tate Chamberlin shoots from the perimeter.
Paul McGillion battles for a rebound.
Paul McGillion tries to corral the ball.
McGillion scored eight points, sparking the Colonels with a couple of thunderous dunks, on Wednesday in Swanzey, N.H.
Frost, who drilled five trifectas, led the way with 19 points. Chamberlin ended up with a dozen points, while Jordy Allembert contributed with nine of his own.
Brattleboro (4-1) will host MSJ (3-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Division 1 Standings
Rice 5-0
Champlain Valley Union 5-0
Colchester 4-1
Brattleboro 4-1
Burr and Burton 4-1
Saint Albans 2-1
MAU 3-2
South Burlington 3-2
Saint Johnsbury 2-2
Burlington 2-2
Essex 2-3
Rutland 2-5
Mount Mansfield 1-3
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.