BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro boys track and field team racked up 51 points to win the 1959 state championship on Stolte Field.
With running star Art Freeman having graduated the year before and Lyndon having been the dominant squad in Vermont, this one was unexpected.
“It was a surprise to everyone, even us,” said Frank Barrett, who co-captained the team along with Joe Jacques. “We all worked hard that season.”
It was the school’s first track title since 1942.
Brattleboro won two individual events at the meet, with Bry Jones prevailing in the pole vault and Marshall Wheelock striking gold in the discus. Runner-up Bob Johnson ran a 4:36 mile to break the school record.
“The prom was always held the night before the state championship meet,” Barrett mentioned while at his North Carolina home on Sunday. “I went to it that year and then didn’t do well in the quarter-mile race.”
He led the Colonels with 11 total points, including a silver medal in the 220, bronze in the 100, and a fourth in the 440. Jacques contributed with runner-up finishes in the 100 and 440.
“Coach Frank Kenison had a great way of explaining things to us,” recalled Barrett. “I’ll never forget him sitting on a stool and saying ‘I’m not sure if smoking will hurt you, but I know it doesn’t help you.’”