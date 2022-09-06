BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls soccer team will open up on Thursday against Hoosac Valley in the opening round of the Lady Patriot Classic in Bennington.
“We are looking forward to an exciting season, with a talented roster of 19 players,” said BUHS coach Ron Svec.
Among the returnees is Kaitlyn Pattison, who used her head to score a beautiful goal in last season’s 1-1 tie with Hartford. The purple and white has also added Twin Valley’s Reese Croutworst, who had a hat-trick versus Long Trail as an eighth-grader.
The Colonels went 1-1 in preseason scrimmages, losing to Keene 4-2 and then routing Bellows Falls 12-2.
The home opener is scheduled for Sept. 14, when BUHS will go toe-to-toe with rival MAU.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches – Ron Svec, Jonathan Elwell. Manager – Caitlyn Ohern. Players – Sophia Albright, Reese Croutworst, Mariah Fellows, Ava Ferencz, Montana Frehsee, Eva Gould, Morgan Houghton, Kylee Mager, Augustina McGillion, Charlie Miller, Greta Neddenriep, Zadie Olmstead, Kaitlyn Pattison, Willow Romo, Lily Smith, Rose Stone, Fiona Toole, Cynthia Velazquez, Emily Worden.
Brattleboro’s schedule
Sept. 8: at MAU (vs. Hoosac Valley), 5 p.m.
Sept. 10: at MAU (Lady Patriot Classic), TBA
Sept. 14: vs. MAU, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Saint Johnsbury, 11 a.m.
Sept. 22: vs. Woodstock, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. Springfield, 2 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6: vs. Rutland, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Burr and Burton, 11 a.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Champlain Valley Union, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Rutland, 11 a.m.
Oct. 19: at MAU, 6 p.m.
Oct. 21: at Burr and Burton, 4 p.m.