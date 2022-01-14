BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls basketball team held on for a 35-27 victory over Woodstock on Thursday evening.
Trailing 22-10 at the intermission, the Wasps threw a 1-3-1 zone at the Colonels in the second half to creep closer.
“Woodstock got more aggressive on defense and was more active on offense, including the offensive glass as we did not do a good job of boxing out or rebounding. We only managed six points in the fourth quarter,” said BUHS coach Chris Worden.
A putback by Chloe Givens, a trifecta from Emily Worden and a Katelyn Longe free throw down the stretch helped the purple and white hold on.
“We need to do a better job controlling our offense and maintaining ball control. When a team has trouble scoring, possessions are precious and we have to make the most of them and not have empty possessions with no looks at the hoop,” the winning coach added.
Woodstock’s Norah Harper led all scorers with 13 points. Longe (9 points), Brenna Beebe (8) and Worden (6) paced the hosts.
“Our defense was better at times and we created a bunch of turnovers and were able to stop Woodstock from getting quality possessions,” coach Worden mentioned.
The 3-7 Colonels will visit 8-2 Fair Haven on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Slaters won the first meeting, 37-29.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches — Chris Worden, Meghan Pacheco. Manager — Fiona Kidder. Athletic Trainer — Jordan Del Bianco. Players — Emily Worden, Madison Severance, Chloe Givens, Brenna Beebe, Kaitlyn Pattison, Kiki McNary, Diamond Bedward, Katelyn Longe, Morgan Houghton, Ariane Sanabria Bilbao, Mallory Newton.
Division 1 standings
1. Rice 5-0
2. Mount Mansfield 6-1
T3. Essex 5-1
T3. Champlain Valley Union 5-1
5. Saint Johnsbury 4-1
6. South Burlington 3-1
7. Colchester 4-3
8. Burlington 1-1
9. Rutland 3-5
10. BRATTLEBORO 3-7
11. Saint Albans 1-3
12. Mount Anthony Union 1-6