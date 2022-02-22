COLCHESTER — The seventh-seeded Colchester varsity girls' basketball team used a 14-0 run in the second half to take its first lead and then held on for a 40-33 victory over No. 10 Brattleboro in the opening round of the Division 1 Tournament on Tuesday evening.
Using full-court pressure and a 2-3 zone, the upset-minded Colonels raced out to a 13-6 advantage in the first quarter. Chloe Givens scored twice inside, Kaitlyn Pattison added four points, and Mallory Newton banked home a 17-foot jumper in that eight-minute span.
Brenna Beebe, who had four offensive rebounds in the first half, made two layups in the second quarter to help the purple and white maintain a comfortable margin. Kiki McNary later wowed the crowd with a reverse.
Brattleboro would stretch the lead to eight points in the third quarter, thanks to bunnies by Beebe and Pattison along with a deep deuce from Madison Severance.
That was followed by Colchester's 14-0 run. Ryleigh Garrow (15 points) made three buckets during the rally, Nicole Norton (12 points) contributed with four points, and Megan Thompson splashed a 3.
Givens would drill two shots from downtown as the Colonels fought back to within one at 32-31, but a pair of layups and three made free throws allowed the Lakers to inch away late.
Colchester improved to 10-9 and advanced to the second round with the victory. Coach Chris Worden's team finished up at 6-15 overall.
Brattleboro scoring: Chloe Givens 10 points, Brenna Beebe 9 points, Kaitlyn Pattison 6 points, Mallory Newton 4 points, Madison Severance 2 points, Kiki McNary 2 points.
Colchester scoring: Ryleigh Garrow 15 points, Nicole Norton 12 points, Megan Thompson 8 points, Serenity Clark 3 points, Emma Litchfield 2 points.