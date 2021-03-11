BRATTLEBORO — It was the ice hockey equivalent of a March Madness buzzer-beater.
Gracyn Kurrle scored with seven seconds left in overtime to give the Union-32 varsity girls a thrilling 6-5 victory over Brattleboro on Wednesday at Memorial Park.
"After the second period, I was just telling my players that they were going to pressure us hard and that the game was not over yet. I told them to stay composed," said BUHS coach Eugene Frost, whose team was leading 5-3 at the time.
Kurrle would light the lamp early in the third period, Cece Curtin scored her fourth goal with 1:18 remaining to deadlock it at 5-5, and then Kurrle delivered again late in OT to end it.
"These girls have battled all year, despite being shorthanded and not having the depth," noted Frost, whose team had lost 10-4 to the Raiders in the first meeting.
On Senior Night, the Colonels honored 12th graders Abbey Squiers, Brianna Paul, Katie Inman and captain Rosie Carignan prior to the start of their regular season finale.
The teams played to a 2-2 tie over the first 15 minutes. Carignan and freshman Alex Gregory each beat U-32 netminder Jin Clayton in that time, with the captain tucking a shot inside the right post and then Gregory scoring off of a steal.
After Curtin completed her hat-trick three minutes into the second period, Lily Carignan tapped in a pass from Juliana Miskovich (3 assists) to pull the hosts even at 3-3. Gregory then had consecutive tallies for the purple and white, with the helpers coming from Miskovich and Willow Romo.
Brattleboro's defense got a workout in the third period and in overtime. Grace Szpila blew up an attack, Squiers made an important clear, Paul skated the puck out of danger, Marina Wilson came up with a steal, and Romo went coast-to-coast.
Angela Jobin, who made 30 saves for the Colonels on the day, was awesome in the third — robbing Morgan Ribolini, Kurrle and Curtin from point-blank range.
"I'm psyched about the future, with the young talent we have on this team and what we have coming up from BHA," stated Frost.
Brattleboro goals: Rosie Carignan (from Sophia Mikijaniec), Alex Gregory (from Juliana Miskovich), Lily Carignan (from Miskovich), Gregory (from Miskovich), Gregory (from Willow Romo).
U-32 goals: Cece Curtin (4) and Graycn Kurrle (2).