By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls soccer team lost to rival Mount Anthony Union 5-1 in Wednesday's home opener.
"We again had a hard time connecting effective passes to play out of the midfield to threaten with shots on frame," noted BUHS coach Ron Svec.
Brattleboro's Greta Neddenriep scored her first varsity goal. The ball was played into the six-yard box and deflected off an MAU defender, allowing Neddenriep to put it away.
"We need to return to the basics of improving our ball control skills, time of possession, and pass completion statistics," added Svec, who said his team's spirits are still high despite the 0-3 start.
The Colonels had opened the season by going 0-2 in the Lady Patriot Classic. Reese Croutworst scored three times in that tourney, while Willow Romo also tallied.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches – Ron Svec, Jonathan Elwell. Manager – Caitlyn Ohern. Players – Sophia Albright, Reese Croutworst, Mariah Fellows, Ava Ferencz, Montana Frehsee, Eva Gould, Morgan Houghton, Kylee Mager, Augustina McGillion, Charlie Miller, Greta Neddenriep, Zadie Olmstead, Kaitlyn Pattison, Willow Romo, Lily Smith, Rose Stone, Fiona Toole, Cynthia Velazquez, Emily Worden.
The remaining schedule for BUHS is shown below.
Sept. 17: at Saint Johnsbury, 11 a.m.
Sept. 22: vs. Woodstock, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. Springfield, 2 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6: vs. Rutland, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Burr and Burton, 11 a.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Champlain Valley Union, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Rutland, 11 a.m.
Oct. 19: at MAU, 6 p.m.
Oct. 21: at Burr and Burton, 4 p.m.
Brattleboro hosts MAU during a girls' varsity soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
online.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.