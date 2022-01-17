BRATTLEBORO — Playing during Wild Card Weekend, Kiki McNary looked like a cross between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Ramsey.
The senior point guard did a nice job of quarterbacking the Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls basketball team and also finished with eight interceptions, helping the Colonels sack Hartford 44-34 on Monday evening.
"We had some good offensive possessions. We were patient and had fewer team turnovers than we had earlier in the season," said BUHS coach Chris Worden.
Leading 30-25 midway through the third quarter, the purple and white scored the next 12 points to put it out of reach. McNary's 3 was the highlight while Madison Severance buried two shots from just inside the arc and Chloe Givens tacked on a couple of bunnies.
A putback by Givens was Brattleboro's only hoop over the last eight minutes.
"We pressed them and fell back into a zone. We also got several defensive rebounds," responded Worden after being asked what he thought the difference was over the last 12 minutes of the contest.
Givens powered the 4-8 Colonels with 14 points and six rebounds. Brenna Beebe (10 points, 7 rebounds) and McNary (8 points, 8 steals) also delivered.
"Chloe and Brenna (Beebe) are senior captains and they were our leaders out there," mentioned Worden. "Chloe did a lot of nice things for us. Brenna rebounded well and also had some nice drives."
After falling behind 8-0, the hosts went on a 15-0 run to take the lead for good. Kaitlyn Pattison hit a trifecta and Mallory Newton knocked down a pair of 15-foot jumpers during the surge. Beebe and Givens each chipped in with two layups.
McNary and Hartford's Grace Gardner would then put on a show up until the intermission. The speedy floor general swished three free throws and also scored off of a steal while Gardner sank a couple of shots from downtown for the Hurricanes (5-3).
Hartford scoring: Grace Gardner 10 points, Beth Dobrich 9 points, Emily Wright 8 points, Madison Willey 5 points, Jaelyn Smith 2 points.
Brattleboro scoring: Chloe Givens 14 points, Brenna Beebe 10 points, Kiki McNary 8 points, Mallory Newton 5 points, Madison Severance 4 points, Kaitlyn Pattison 3 points.