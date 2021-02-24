BRATTLEBORO — An Eminem song was flowing through the speakers during a break in the action on Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Park.
Rosie Carignan was about to drop the mic.
The senior forward scored her fourth goal with seven minutes remaining to seal the Brattleboro varsity girls ice hockey team's first win of the season, which was an 8-1 victory over visiting Stowe.
"Rosie had a really nice game," said winning coach Eugene Frost, whose team entered the contest with an 0-3 mark.
With the front door locked, the snack bar closed and the bleachers empty, Willow Romo sparked the hosts by whipping a slap shot past Stowe netminder Iris Cloutiere just 1:09 in.
Carignan would put away the game winner late in the opening period, following a faceoff win by Juliana Miskovich. That was one of four assists for the junior playmaker.
"I thought the girls looked good. They passed the puck well and spread out," noted Frost. "We are taking great shots and also crashing the net."
Willow Romo, who was on the ice for her team’s entire 3-on-5 penalty kill, set the tone by pinning Leila Shapiro against the boards in the second period. Grace Szpila contributed by stealing the puck from Stowe's Vida Luckett during a threat.
"The defenders are rotating and working really well together," the BUHS coach explained.
Angela Jobin made 20 saves for the Colonels, highlighted by a denial of Isabel Donza 16 minutes in.
"She is really playing great for us," Frost said of his sophomore goalie, whose only mistake was giving up a tally to Stowe's Skylar Graves late in the second period.
Alex Gregory, Brianna Paul and Sophia Mikijaniec all lit the lamp for the winners. Abbey Squiers, Lily Carignan and Marina Wilson each had one helper.
"We are a small team," stated Frost, whose team skated just a dozen players on Wednesday. "We have been facing some bigger teams from the north that skate about 25 players. They just tired us out."
The 1-3 Colonels will face Spaulding next.