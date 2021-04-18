MIDDLEBURY — Alanna Trudeau erupted for six goals to propel the Middlebury varsity girls lacrosse team to a 13-2 victory over Brattleboro in Saturday's season opener.
“We knew Middlebury would be a tough opponent and they came out very strong in the first half, as our players were settling into their roles and making quick adjustments. The second half was a totally different game, when we played much better and more cohesively. It’s a great sign when a team can reset after a hard first half, so I think the girls should feel really proud of their efforts," said first-year BUHS coach Sarah Armour-Jones.
Brianna Paul scored both of Brattleboro's goals. Abbey Squiers and Isabelle Studley combined for 17 saves.
Brattleboro roster: Coach — Sarah Armour-Jones. Players — Raina Armour-Jones, Annika Crego, Juliana Miskovich, Willow Romo, Ava Ferencz, Alora Lawyer, Brianna Paul, Sophia Mikijaniec, Sarah Butterfield, Sophia Hamm, Padma Mendelsund, Grace Szpila, Kiran Tyler, Rosalie Smith, Abigail Squiers, Isabelle Studley.
Baseball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls fell to Mount Anthony Union 10-9 on Saturday.
"We gave up 10 runs in the first three innings due to poor defense, then settled down and made a great effort to come back," said BF skipper Bob Lockerby. "We lost with runners on second and third in the seventh."
Jack Burke and Elliott Graham each pounded out a couple of hits to lead the 0-1 Terriers offensively. Jack Cravinho, Grady Lockerby and Graham took turns pitching.
Bellows Falls roster: Coach - Bob Lockerby. Players - Grady Lockerby, Jack Burke, Elliott Graham, Colton Baldasaro, Logan Lisai, Dominic Kendall, Jack Cravinho, Jeb Monier, Ethan Kelly, Patrick Barbour, Kevin Patterson, Jamison Nystrom.
Gymnastics classes
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is now accepting registrations for Gymnastics classes for those 18 months to 17-years-old.
Classes will be held at the Gibson-Aiken Center. Session Seven of Gymnastics Classes will begin May 3 and will run until June 17.
The fee for Monday classes is $73 for Brattleboro residents and $88 for everyone else. The fee for Tuesday-Thursday classes is $85 for Brattleboro residents and $100 for all others. Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks."
Participants should wear snug clothing, bring a full water bottle to classes, and masks are required. At this time, all participants must be Vermont residents.
You can register by: 1. Going to Brattleboro.org and completing the fillable registration form. Once it is completed you can email it to recreation@brattleboro.org. 2. Go to Brattleboro.org and print a registration form. Once you complete it you can mail it to: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vt. 05301.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Call 802-254-5808 for more information.