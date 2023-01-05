HARTFORD — Kamryn Brower made one free throw in the final minute to break a tie and give the Hartford varsity girls basketball team a 41-40 victory over Brattleboro.
"Our free-throw shooting, turnovers and a lack of offense hurt us," said BUHS coach Chris Worden, whose squad went 11-for-25 from the charity stripe.
Reese Croutworst paced the Colonels with 13 points. Abby Henry netted nine of her own, while Mallory Newton chipped in with six.
Hartford took a 24-22 lead to the intermission. Henry and Croutworst each scored six points in the third quarter, helping the purple and white to a two-point lead with eight minutes remaining.
Kaitlyn Pattison and Newton would each foul out for the Colonels.
Brattleboro (2-4) will host Monadnock on Saturday at 3 p.m.