BRATTLEBORO — Often resembling the great Kari Greenbaum, who wore the No. 23 jersey 30 years before her, Cadance Gilbert saved her best for her rival.
The versatile forward scored a game-high 14 points and also finished with seven steals to help the Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls basketball team to a 45-41 win over Mount Anthony Union on Friday evening.
"She is developing and learning. She is able to do a lot of things for us — a good defender, great rebounder, can score," said BUHS coach Chris Worden. "She had some big steals for us early on."
Gilbert had three takeaways in the first minute. The first of those thefts was made at midcourt, which was followed by her dribbling behind her back, driving toward the basket and breaking the ice with a pretty reverse layup.
The smooth play was certainly Greenbaum-esque.
The Colonel girls were shooting the lights out in the first quarter, with Natalie Norcia and Diamond Bedward each knocking down a shot from beyond the arc. Chloe Givens, who would end up with a dozen points, contributed with a three-point play as the hosts took a 22-12 lead.
On Senior Night, 12th grader Natalie Hendricks ran the show nicely and scored on a nice cut and classmate Lily Giroux sank a shot on an inbounds play — both in the first eight minutes. Injured senior Madison Johnson cheered her team on from the bench.
"Natalie is a three-year varsity player and a captain. She brings the group together and is a good leader," Worden noted.
A scoop shot by Brattleboro's Taylin Bauer got things going in the second period. The Patriots would then go on an 8-0 run before going to the break trailing 30-22.
The Colonels, who had 20 steals on the night, took the ball away from their opposition seven times in the third quarter. Norcia had a couple of takeaways in that span, while Emily Worden, Hendricks, Giroux, Givens and Bedward had one apiece.
Mount Anthony rallied to within 39-38 midway through the final stanza, but was unable to pull even or go ahead. Bedward drilled a 10-foot jumper from the right baseline, set up by Gilbert's push and dish. And Givens iced it with a layup and a couple of clutch free throws.
"It was a nice tribute tonight for the seniors," stated the BUHS coach, whose three 12th graders and their families were honored remotely prior to the contest. "It's always good to get a win on Senior Night."
The Colonels (4-3) will play at Vermont Academy Tuesday, but it's unsure if that will be a scrimmage or a game that actually counts.
BUHS scoring: Cadance Gilbert 14 points, Chloe Givens 12 points, Diamond Bedward 9 points, Natalie Norcia 3 points, Natalie Hendricks 2 points, Lily Giroux 2 points, Taylin Bauer 2 points, Brenna Beebe 1 point.