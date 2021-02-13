BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro varsity girls basketball team defeated Bellows Falls 52-33 in Saturday's season opener.
Natalie Hendricks and Chloe Givens each pumped in 10 points to power the Colonels. Brenna Beebe was next in line with seven.
Bre Stockman netted nine points to pace the visitors. Ashlynn Boucher followed with six of her own.
Girls Ice Hockey
BARRE — In Saturday's season opener, Brattleboro fell 10-4 to U-32.
Willow Romo tallied twice unassisted in the third period to lead the Colonels. Lily Carignan and Bri Paul also split the posts, with assists going to Rosie Carignan, Alex Gregory and Marina Wilson.
"Willow played a great defensive game. She was smart with the puck and had several rushes, resulting in goals," said BUHS assistant coach Logan Robinson. "Junior assistant captain Juliana Miskovich, who typically centers the first line, played on D, and played a smart game. Junior Grace Szpila also played a nice defensive game."
Angela Jobin and Abbey Squiers took turns in net for Brattleboro.
Boys Ice Hockey
BRATTLEBORO — Sam Hall broke the ice at the 12:50 mark of the opening period and Brattleboro went on to trounce Northfield 10-0 on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Jack Pattison finished with four goals to lead the winners. Brett Parsons tallied twice, while Mason Foard, Gavin Howard and Alex Palomba also found the back of the net.
Hall ended up with a team-high four assists.
The 1-0 Colonels had a 42-4 advantage in shots. Goalies Austin Wood, Darek Harvey and Matthew Gordon-Macey combined for the shutout.
Boys Basketball
HINSDALE, N.H. — Bobby LeClair and Alex Shaink played solid defense, helping Hinsdale to a 75-58 win over Keene’s JV team on Friday night.
“Jason Cowan and Brayden Eastman had a great night dishing out the ball to everyone in the second half,” said winning coach Carl Anderson.
Arth Patel pumped in 24 points to lead the way. Cowan chipped in 11 and Eastman put in 10, while Noah Pangelinan and Shaink both netted nine.
Tuesday is Senior Night, with the Pacers set to host Conant.
Area Schedule
Monday
Bellows Falls boys basketball hosts Hartford, 7 p.m.
Brattleboro boys basketball at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray boys basketball at Sharon Academy, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley boys basketball at White River Valley, 7 p.m.