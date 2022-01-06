The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls basketball team used one of Mr. Miyagi’s tactics on Thursday night and then went Daniel-san on Windsor for a 41-35 victory.
“We meditated before the game,” said BUHS senior Kiki McNary. “We were very relaxed.”
The teams were tied six different times and the lead changed hands on four occasions after that. A layup by Katelyn Longe, assisted by Katelyn Pattison, put the hosts ahead for good with seven minutes remaining.
Mallory Newton scored four points and Chloe Givens added three of her own as the purple and white pulled away.
“It’s amazing to get this win,” stated McNary, who capped the scoring with a couple of free throws down the stretch. “I think the difference is that we played awesome defense. They have a really good forward (Reese Perry) and I thought Mallory (Newton) did a great job defending her.”
Brattleboro’s Kiki McNary dribbles down the lane during a girls’ basketball game against Windsor on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Mallory Newton tries to push through Windsor’s defense during a girls’ basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Brenna Beebe takes a shot during a girls’ basketball game against Windsor on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Madison Severance makes a three-point shot while being covered during a girls’ basketball game against Windsor on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
With The Beast’s Evan Chadwick and Tim Johnson calling the game, the teams played to ties of 2-2, 8-8, 10-10, 12-12 and 16-16 in the first half. A 3 from the left corner by Madison Severance, a baseline move from Brenna Beebe, and a rejection by Longe were the highlights for the hosts.
“I thought we were patient early on and worked the ball around,” said BUHS coach Chris Worden. “We played solid first-half defense and we rebounded the ball well.”
Givens, who was moving without the ball nicely on every trip, burned the Yellow Jackets three times in the third quarter. She started it with a putback, made another basket following a nice cut, and delivered again in the paint.
Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood was looking for somebody who could slow down the senior forward, however there was only one substitute on the shorthanded team’s bench.
Trailing 24-23, the visitors used an 8-0 rally to take the lead in the third quarter. Perry made a pair of free throws, Elliot Rupp (18 points) scored twice inside, and Holly Putnam drilled a deep deuce.
The Colonels would then score the next 15 points to put it out of reach. Longe made a couple of chip shots during that run before a second-chance hoop by Newton had an excited coach Worden jumping up and down.
Brattleboro (2-6) will host Fair Haven (5-2) on Monday at 6:30 p.m.