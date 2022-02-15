BRATTLEBORO — Four days before the NBA's three-point contest, Chloe Givens was looking a lot like Larry Bird on the final rack.
The versatile forward drained four trifectas and finished with a game-high 14 points on Tuesday evening to help the Brattleboro varsity girls’ basketball team to a 41-27 victory over MAU.
"I had been struggling with my shooting at home," said Givens, who credited her mom's pre-game pep talk for helping her break out of the slump in a major way.
Trailing 20-19 midway through the third quarter, the Colonels (6-12) went on an 18-0 run. Kiki McNary, Kaitlyn Pattison and Givens all connected from downtown in that span. McNary also ignited the crowd with a steal and then a dipsy-do layup.
The Patriots went 2-for-10 from the field over the last eight minutes, including a make from beyond the arc by Madi Moore and a second-chance bucket from Meghan Barilone.
“We played great D,” noted Givens. “I think the key is that we stayed straight up. Our Kentucky press also worked well.”
Before Tim Johnson sang the national anthem, seniors Lexi Gerow, Sophia Kipp, Keely Greene, Brenna Beebe, Diamond Bedward, Katelyn Longe, McNary, Givens and Barilone were all recognized.
Givens was left alone in the right corner three different times in the first half. Each 3 looked like an instant replay – she received a pass, squared up and swished the shot before the crowd went wild.
“Let’s go Colonels!” they chanted in unison at one point.
Moore (10 points) drilled a couple of shots from downtown to keep MAU close. Barilone added a couple of hoops and Gerow scored off of a steal for the visitors, who went to the intermission trailing 19-14.
Brattleboro’s Chloe Gives tries to get around MAU’s Meghan Barilone during a girls’ basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.