BRATTLEBORO — The eighth-seeded Brattleboro boys tennis team began the Division 1 playoffs with an easy 7-0 home victory over No. 9 Rutland on Wednesday afternoon.
"Throughout the season we had ups and downs, but always stayed the course. We knew that with our best nine guys, we can compete with anyone in the state. During one of our more down parts of the season, we played Rutland twice," noted BUHS coach Ben Brewer. "Both times we either were missing a couple guys, or just physically didn’t have enough players to fully have a lineup, and lost really tight/close matches both times. So, Brattleboro players today were super hungry to show what they are capable of."
Singles players Nathan Kim and Ben Luna got the winning started off with quick and easy 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0 wins respectively.
“Both these players competed in the state individual over the weekend, and played extremely well. I feel that it can only benefit us moving forward, and today it did," explained Brewer.
From there, Max Naylor and Brattleboro's No. 2 doubles team of Thomas Hyde and Ben Berg continued the winning ways, with the second doubles team triumphing 6-4, 6-4 to clinch it. Naylor prevailed at third singles 6-1, 7-5.
Will Taggard and Ty Smith were both unaware of the clinching. Taggard would battle for a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 victory while Smith came through with a 7-5, 3-6, 11-9 win.
“Will lost a really tough match versus Rutland the first time around, and he was determined to win this match," said the BUHS coach. “This was a huge confidence boost for Ty, who works so hard day in day out.”
The duo of Jackson Heller and Elias Gradinger took the first doubles match 6-1, 6-1.
Brattleboro (9-5) will now play the Essex-Burlington winner in Friday's quarterfinal.