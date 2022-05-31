BRATTLEBORO — Entering the Division 1 playoffs, the Brattleboro Union High School varsity softball team had not lost a game this season that Terry Rawson was at.
The streak continued on Tuesday.
With the wife of late coach Jeff Rawson cheering them on from behind the backstop, the eighth-ranked Colonels were able to hold on for a 5-4 win over No. 9 North Country at Sawyer Field.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it really doesn’t matter how you win in the playoffs,” said BUHS coach Kelly Markol.
Trailing 5-0, the Falcons took advantage of two hit batters and a couple of outfield errors to get within one run in the fifth. Libby Prue, Abby Bathalon and Allison Pillsbury all singled during the rally.
“They were crowding the plate and taking away Leah’s inside pitches, which are her screwballs,” said Markol, referring to the hit batters. “That’s just not cool.”
Brattleboro ace Leah Madore would use her heat to leave three runners stranded over the last two frames, which sealed the deal.
“Leah did a nice job. She always does a pretty good job for us,” Markol explained while assistants Erin Cooke and Devin Millerick checked out the scorebook.
The senior had a perfect game going through 3.2 innings, however she plunked Pillsbury and then gave up a single to Jenna Laramie in the fourth. She struck out 17, walked one, hit three batters, and allowed three hits on the night.
Four total miscues had the Brattleboro coach feeling sick.
“If we make those same mistakes in the next round, BFA will take us down,” she pointed out.
The Colonels (10-5) will play at No. 1 Saint Albans (16-0) in Friday’s quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Kayla Wood, who pitched BUHS to three state titles, is an assistant coach for the two-time defending champion Comets.
“Kayla is working with a great team…a great program. I’m looking forward to seeing her,” stated Markol. “That team is solid. They have great pitching and defense, and they can hit.”
With their good luck charm and several others encouraging them, the purple and white stole a 2-0 advantage over North Country in the bottom of the first. Brittney Wright’s RBI double and Taylin Bauer’s run-scoring single were the major blows.
Aliza Speno singled and later scored on an error in the third to make it 3-0. Wright and Madore each had a knock as Brattleboro tacked on two more runs in the fourth.
The Falcons would then erupt for four runs in the top of five to make things interesting.
Lily Bingham, Speno, Wright and Bauer all had a couple of hits to pace the winners offensively. Madore had her team's ninth hit.
North Country’s batting order: Rileigh Fortin, Cecelia Marquis, Allison Pillsbury, Jenna Laramie, Julie Tanguay, Chloe Verdon, Grace Hinton, Libby Prue, Abby Bathalon
Brattleboro’s batting order: Leah Madore P, Logan Austin 1B, Aliza Speno SS, Brittney Wright C, Taylin Bauer 3B, Cynthia Velazquez LF, Brenna Beebe CF, Kayli Speno DP (for Nicole Potter RF), Lily Bingham 2B