Brattleboro beat Colchester 21-14 during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Tristan Evans decided to roll the dice.
On 4th-and-5 near midfield early in the third quarter, the punter ran a successful fake on his own and the No. 4 Brattleboro varsity football team went on to score the game-winning touchdown in a 21-14 victory over fifth-ranked Colchester in a Division 2 quarterfinal on Friday evening.
"We back him 100 percent," said BUHS coach Chad Pacheco of the choice that "T-Smooth" made. "It was a hunch. It was a great play by a great athlete."
That drive ended with Devin Speno firing a 12-yard touchdown pass to James Davies.
"He was the unsung hero," Pacheco said of the junior filling in at tight end for Jackson Emery, who played defense only with a cast on his right hand.
Brattleboro beat Colchester 21-14 during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s defense takes down Colchester’s Matai Callahan during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno throws the ball to an open player during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans navigates through Colchester’s defense during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Cam Frost catches the ball and runs it in for a touchdown during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Cam Frost catches the ball and runs it in for a touchdown during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans intercepts the ball during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro beat Colchester 21-14 during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s defense takes down Colchester’s Matai Callahan during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno throws the ball to an open player during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans navigates through Colchester’s defense during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Cam Frost catches the ball and runs it in for a touchdown during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Cam Frost catches the ball and runs it in for a touchdown during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans intercepts the ball during a Division 2 quarterfinal football game at Brattleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
In the back-and-forth contest, Caleb Levasseur scored on the ground from five yards out to give the Lakers an early lead. Speno answered with a 50-yard bomb to Cam Frost. Levasseur one-upped that with a 68-yard run to the house. Frost then punched the ball in on a wildcat play to pull the Colonels even.
Brattleboro would start the third quarter with a 12-play, 63-yard scoring drive that featured Evans' fake punt.
"I thought we did okay against the run," said Pacheco, knowing that Bellows Falls' smash mouth style is the next challenge. "We got beat up on the counters."
Interceptions by Cam Cruz and Evans along with Eli Cohen's 4th-down sack were the defensive highlights for the purple and white. Karson Elliott and Will Miskovich each had a tackle for loss.
"They like to pound it and we have a lot of weapons," Pacheco said, looking ahead to Friday's 7 p.m. semifinal in Westminster. "Bellows Falls is a great team and they are well coached. There's a reason why they are the top seed."
Brattleboro's stats: Passing – Devin Speno 8-of-18 for 138 yards and 2 TDs. Rushing – Charlie Clark 22 carries for 129 yards, Noah Perusse 6 carries for 41 yards, Tristan Evans 3 carries for 24 yards, Cam Frost 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 TD, Devin Speno 3 carries for -5 yards. Receiving – Tristan Evans 4 catches for 59 yards, Cam Frost 2 catches for 59 yards, James Davies 1 catch for 12 yards and 1 TD, Noah Perusse 1 catch for 8 yards. Kicking – Jordy Allembert 3 extra points.
