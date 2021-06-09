ESSEX — The third-seeded Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team scored five runs in the third inning and held on to beat No. 2 Essex 5-4 in Wednesday's Division 1 semifinal.
The Colonels (12-1) will face top-ranked Champlain Valley Union (15-3) in Sunday's state championship game at Centennial Field in Burlington at 3 p.m.
Alex Bingham went five innings on the bump for the winners. Brandon Weeks picked up the save.
Brattleboro's Jack Pattison finished with a team-high two hits and he also drove in a run. Caden Wood (2 RBI), Bingham (1 RBI) and Weeks chipped in with one hit each, with Wood's two-run single being the highlight.
Stefan Digangi, Gabe White and Storm Dusablon all had a couple of hits for Essex, which scored a single run in the first, second, fourth and fifth.
Brattleboro roster: Coach — Chris Groeger. Players — Brandon Weeks, Charlie Clark, Alex Bingham, Alex Carpenter, Jack Pattison, Aaron Petrie, Reed Sargent, Turner Clews, Zinabu McNeice, Aaron Slade, Henry Thurber, Alex Kurucz, Greg Fitzgerald, Caden Wood.