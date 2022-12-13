Brattleboro’s John Haskins makes a basket during the home opener boys' basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — While many people were watching "Elf" on Tuesday evening, others got to check out "Frosty" instead.
He did not disappoint.
Cam Frost erupted for 24 points, including three makes from downtown and a pretty reverse, to help the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team to a 67-56 home victory over Saint Johnsbury.
"I think we surprised them. I don't think they were expecting us to be this good this early," said BUHS head coach Jason Coplan.
Center Paul McGillion finished with a double-double (10 points, 15 rebounds) and Tate Chamberlin contributed with 13 points of his own.
"Cam, Paul and Tate are the heartbeat of this team," Coplan pointed out. "We have leadership up and down the lineup, with seven seniors."
McGillion wowed the crowd with a trio of highlight rejections, while Tristan Evans, John Haskins and Chamberlin all blocked one shot. Frost finished with six steals.
"I thought we played outstanding defense," said Coplan, noting that the plan coming in was to stop Saint Johnsbury's transition.
There was no stopping Harry Geng, however. "Aqua Man" went off for a game-high 26 points to pace the Hilltoppers.
"I didn't know much about them before the game," Coplan admitted after being asked if he knew the guard wearing greenish-blue sneakers was the one to pay extra attention to.
The Colonels played last year's No. 1 seed to a 10-10 tie, before Frost's second trifecta of the night gave them the lead for good.
Leading 21-15, the purple and white started the second quarter off with the play of the day. McGillion pulled down a defensive rebound and threw a deep outlet pass to Frost, who quickly fed a cutting Chamberlin for an easy finish at the rim.
Brattleboro stretched its advantage to nine by the intermission and then 16 after three quarters of action. The visitors never really threatened.
"I think we shook off the first game jitters pretty quickly," mentioned the BUHS coach.
A 10-0 run in the third quarter may have sealed the deal, with Frost's two layups off of steals bookending it. McGillion would also score on a sweet spin move in the paint in that period, while Evans swatted an Aidan Brody attempt from behind.
"De-fense! De-fense!" members of the packed student section cheered.
Brattleboro's John Haskins makes a basket during the home opener boys' basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Saint Johnsbury's scoring: Harry Geng 26 points, Kerrick Medose 12 points, Hayden Brown 7 points, Aidan Brody 5 points, Will Eaton 3 points, Rex Hauser 2 points, Carter Bunnell 1 point
Brattleboro's scoring: Cam Frost 24 points, Tate Chamberlin 13 points, Paul McGillion 10 points, John Haskins 8 points, Tristan Evans 5 points, Jordy Allembert 4 points, Irv Mello 3 points