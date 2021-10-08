EAST MONTPELIER — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team prevailed 20-6 over U-32 on Friday evening.
Cam Frost broke the ice with a five-yard run to paydirt early in the second quarter before Reed Sargent added the extra point to give the Colonels the lead for good. U-32's Henry Beling answered with a six-yard touchdown carry, however the Raiders were denied on the two-point conversion try.
Sargent drilled a 22-yard field goal to give the purple and white a 10-6 halftime advantage and then split the uprights again in the third quarter to make it 13-6. Devin Speno fired a 30-yard TD strike to Tristan Evans early in the fourth and then Sargent tacked on the PAT to cap the scoring.
On Friday night at 7, the 2-4 Colonels will visit Fair Haven.