BRATTLEBORO — The undefeated Brattleboro and Burr and Burton varsity baseball teams will square off on Tuesday in Manchester at 4:30 p.m.
“I’m hoping we are still unbeaten tomorrow night,” said Colonels coach Chris Groeger on Monday.
Brattleboro bested Saint Johnsbury 8-3 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Jolie Glidden and Zinabu McNeice combined on a six-hitter, while second baseman Sam Bogart made two spectacular defensive plays.
McNeice also had three hits to pace the purple and white’s offense. Aaron Petrie reached base four times, Reed Sargent had a couple of hits, Willem Thurber drove in two runs, and Alex Bingham belted a solo homer.
“Bingham will pitch for us on Tuesday,” the BUHS skipper explained.
Brattleboro, which has a state championship rematch with CVU on Thursday, has downed Bellows Falls, Keene, Windsor and the Hilltoppers to start the season. The Bulldogs (7-0) have wins over South Burlington, Otter Valley, Bellows Falls, Windsor, Rutland, Fair Haven and Essex.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coach — Chris Groeger. Players — Alex Bingham, Sam Bogart, Alex Carpenter, Charlie Clark, Turner Clews, Jackson Emery, Jolie Glidden, Degan Gundry, Zinabu McNeice, Aaron Petrie, Reed Sargent, Tucker Sargent, Aaron Slade, Willem Thurber, Peter Vaniderstine.