KEENE, N.H. — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity cross-country team participated in the Connecticut Valley Conference meet on Friday.
Ava Whitney placed ninth in 20:32 to lead the Colonel girls. She was followed home by teammates Tillie Farwell (29th), Katherine Normandeau (39th), Meredith Lewis (52nd) and Allie Hutchins (55th).
Competing for the BUHS boys were: Rin Woodcock (34th in 19:43), Miles Ackerman-Hovis (38th), Michael Slade (42nd), Jack Webster-Rose (67th) and Jonas Ackerman-Hovis (69th).