BRATTLEBORO — On a night when former All-State defensive lineman Melvin Patterson was the honorary captain, Brattleboro's D put on an absolute show for him.
The Colonels limited Union-32 to 118 rushing yards and 88 through the air in a 40-8 rout of the Raiders in Friday's varsity football game on Natowich Field.
"I think our defense is coming on strong," said BUHS coach Chad Pacheco, who noted that Mark Speno and Scott Nadeau were honorary captains at the first two home games this season and that Ben Gilbert will be the next one.
Will Miskovich and Tristan Evans each intercepted a pass for the purple and white, while Jayke Glidden contributed with a fumble recovery. Sam Madow sacked U-32 quarterback Landon Giroux, Jolie Glidden had a tackle for loss, and Jackson Emery batted down a third-down pass.
"We're becoming a tough, physical team," Pacheco mentioned.
The Colonels opened up a 27-0 lead in the first 26 minutes of action. Charlie Clark ran the ball to the house twice and Devin Speno fired a couple of TD strikes in that span.
"It's fun when you have so many weapons," stated the BUHS head coach. "We can run it inside with Clark, run it outside with Noah (Perusse), throw it to Tristan, throw it to Cam (Frost), throw it to Jackson...etc."
The packed house was treated to seven plays of over 20 yards. There was a 55-yard run to the paint by Perusse, a 24-yard reception by Frost, a 27-yard pass to Emery, and four long throws from Speno to Evans.
The offensive highlight occurred early in the second quarter, when Speno connected with Frost for six on the sideline from nine yards out – the senior receiver was able to keep his feet in bounds while making an incredible, one-handed snag.
"You can't do that!" the student section chanted in unison following a false start call on the visitors.
"Let's go Colonels!" was their cheer early in the third quarter.
After U-32's Daniel Yaeger reached the end zone late in the third in order to spoil the shutout bid, the Colonels scored the final 13 points of the game. Speno found Frost for a 24-yard TD pass and Perusse later sprinted 55 yards to paydirt.
The 4-2 Colonels, who attempted to plant their team flag at midfield following the win, will play at Spaulding on Friday night at 7.
Brattleboro's stats: Passing – Devin Speno 10 of 21 for 234 yards and 3 TDs. Rushing – Noah Perusse 16 carries for 126 yards and 1 TD, Charlie Clark 8 carries for 65 yards and 2 TDs, Cam Frost 1 carry for 14 yards, Devin Speno 2 carries for 0 yards. Receiving – Tristan Evans 6 catches for 159 yards and 1 TD, Cam Frost 3 catches for 48 yards and 2 TDs, Jackson Emery 1 catch for 27 yards.