Brattleboro honors its senior football players on Friday night as they host Rice during the last regular-season game on Oct. 22, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — "Everybody counted us out."
That's what Brattleboro varsity football coach Chad Pacheco reminded his players after Friday night's 27-6 victory over Rice in the regular-season finale on Natowich Field.
It was the third consecutive win for the Colonels, who got off to a 1-4 start.
"As of right now, we have a home playoff game," said Pacheco. "This is a huge win for this program, but we're not done yet."
On Senior Night, 12th graders Aaron Petrie, Calvin Gould, Noah White, Tyler McNary and Reed Sargent were all honored prior to the opening kickoff.
The Colonels then opened up a 13-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Devin Speno got the purple and white on the board with a one-yard sneak and later threw a 73-yard bomb to Petrie for a quick six.
"It's crazy how many weapons we have. A team can take away Aaron, but then we have Tristan (Evans), Willem (Thurber), Charlie (Clark) and Cam (Frost)," the BUHS coach explained.
Brattleboro’s Aaron Petrie catches the ball for a first down during a football game against Rice at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Cam Frost tries to run the ball in for a touchdown during a football game against Rice at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Charlie Clark sacks Rice’s quarterback Kadin DeConinck two yards behind the line of scrimmage during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Oct. 22, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a football game against Rice at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Charlie Clark dives to get the first down during a football game against Rice at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Aaron Petrie catches the ball for a first down during a football game against Rice at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Cam Frost tries to run the ball in for a touchdown during a football game against Rice at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Charlie Clark sacks Rice’s quarterback Kadin DeConinck two yards behind the line of scrimmage during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Oct. 22, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a football game against Rice at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Charlie Clark dives to get the first down during a football game against Rice at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Defensive linemen Jolie Glidden and Justin Packard controlled the line of scrimmage for the hosts. White, McNary and Clark all recorded one sack, Thurber had a couple of hurries, Logan Lewis contributed with a tackle for loss, and Petrie recovered a fumble.
"We are absolutely tough to beat when our defense plays like this. We made three or four stops when we needed to in the fourth quarter," Pacheco noted.
Rice's only points came on a 13-play, 60-yard drive in the third. Kadin DeConinck completed a clutch fourth-down pass during the march and ended it with a seven-yard keeper to the house.
"Let's go Colonels!" members of the student section chanted while hitting a beach ball around one side of the bleachers.
With the likes of Jett Emery, Degan Gundry, Josh Curtis, Gould and McNary leading the way, the Colonels tacked on a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter — a one-yard dive by Noah Perusse and then a 20-yard reverse to the end zone by Petrie.
The fourth-ranked Colonels (4-4) will host No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs on Friday night at 7.
Rice stats: Passing — Kadin DeConinck 11/20 for 100 yards. Rushing — Kadin DeConinck 20 carries for 119 yards, 1 TD. Jonah DeConinck 12 carries for 15 yards. Graham Harris 1 carry for 7 yards. Receiving — Graham Harris 5 catches for 53 yards. Jack Burns 3 catches for 24 yards. Jackman Hickey 2 catches for 18 yards. Nicholas Martone 1 catch for 5 yards.
Brattleboro stats: Passing — Devin Speno 5/12 for 169 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Rushing — Cam Frost 16 carries for 77 yards. Devin Speno 8 carries for 43 yards, 1 TD. Aaron Petrie 2 carries for 21 yards, 1 TD. Noah Perusse 1 carry for 1 yard, 1 TD. Karson Elliott 3 carries for -9 yards. Receiving — Aaron Petrie 2 catches for 108 yards, 1 TD. Cam Frost 1 catch for 23 yards. Charlie Clark 1 catch for 20 yards. Tristan Evans 1 catch for 8 yards.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.