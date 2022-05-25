Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

That’s what the Brattleboro varsity baseball team is starting to look like, with four aces taking turns on the hill and a few all-star sluggers in the lineup.

“Clearly, the strength of this team is our pitching,” said BUHS skipper Chris Groeger following the Colonels’ 4-1 win over Burr and Burton Wednesday on Tenney Field. “We have a couple of veterans on the staff and some younger guys. It’s nice to have multiple arms.”

Jolie Glidden went the distance for the victory against the Bulldogs. The sophomore fanned five, walked three, and gave up four hits.

“He pitched a great game today. He is much more effective when he gets ahead of batters,” noted Groeger. “I think this was our best defensive effort of the season. Sam (Bogart) made some nice plays at second and Zinabu (McNeice) played well at short.”

After Danny Scarlotta’s first-inning single put the visitors up 1-0, Glidden settled down. He would retire the side in the fifth and seventh frames.

The Colonels, who had lost 5-1 in Manchester in the first meeting, took the lead for good with a three-run fifth. Jackson Emery and McNeice each singled during the rally, with RBI doubles by Turner “Cowboy” Clews and Alex Carpenter being the major blows.

“Turner has been Turner all year long,” Groeger said of his talented catcher. “When Carpenter swings at strikes, he has a great amount of power.”

Brattleboro added an insurance run in the sixth. McNeice singled to right, moved up on Aaron Petrie’s bunt, advanced to third on Willem Thurber’s groundout, and scored on a wild pitch.

“What’s overlooked is Petrie’s contributions. He got on base with a couple of walks, which is what we ask from him,” the BUHS coach mentioned.

McNeice, Clews and Carpenter all finished with a pair of hits for the Colonels (11-3), who are ranked third in Division 1. Emery added one hit, while Charlie Clark drew an RBI walk.

Trevor Greene, Dylan Poddick, Sebastian Dostal and Scarlotta all hit safely for the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (11-4).

Burr and Burton’s batting order: Coleman Reece 2B, Jake McCoy SS, Trevor Greene 1B, Will Addington RF, Danny Scarlotta DH (for Justin Maier CF), Sebastian Dostal P, Max Brownlee 3B, Dylan Poddick C, Nate Smilko LF

Brattleboro’s batting order: Zinabu McNeice SS, Aaron Petrie CF, Willem Thurber LF, Turner Clews C, Alex Carpenter DH (for Sam Bogart 2B), Jackson Emery 3B, Jolie Glidden P, Charlie Clark RF, Reed Sargent 1B

