BRATTLEBORO — The 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
That’s what the Brattleboro varsity baseball team is starting to look like, with four aces taking turns on the hill and a few all-star sluggers in the lineup.
“Clearly, the strength of this team is our pitching,” said BUHS skipper Chris Groeger following the Colonels’ 4-1 win over Burr and Burton Wednesday on Tenney Field. “We have a couple of veterans on the staff and some younger guys. It’s nice to have multiple arms.”
Jolie Glidden went the distance for the victory against the Bulldogs. The sophomore fanned five, walked three, and gave up four hits.
“He pitched a great game today. He is much more effective when he gets ahead of batters,” noted Groeger. “I think this was our best defensive effort of the season. Sam (Bogart) made some nice plays at second and Zinabu (McNeice) played well at short.”
After Danny Scarlotta’s first-inning single put the visitors up 1-0, Glidden settled down. He would retire the side in the fifth and seventh frames.
The Colonels, who had lost 5-1 in Manchester in the first meeting, took the lead for good with a three-run fifth. Jackson Emery and McNeice each singled during the rally, with RBI doubles by Turner “Cowboy” Clews and Alex Carpenter being the major blows.
“Turner has been Turner all year long,” Groeger said of his talented catcher. “When Carpenter swings at strikes, he has a great amount of power.”