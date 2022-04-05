BRATTLEBORO — How long will it last?
Nearly a year after the Brattleboro and Springfield varsity softball teams went toe-to-toe for 13 innings, they will open up against each other on April 14 at Sawyer Field at 5 p.m.
Returnees Taylin Bauer, Brittney Wright and Brenna Beebe all had two hits for the purple and white in that contest. BUHS hurler Leah Madore was unbelievable, fanning 27 total batters.
"Leah Madore is back from last year and she will handle all of the pitching for us. She is a consistent pitcher who has good movement on her pitches," said Brattleboro coach Kelly Markol. "Brittney Wright will be moving from third base to the catching position. She has a lot to learn, but has been doing a good job working with Leah."
The Colonels went 9-5 last season, including a loss to North Country in the postseason.
"We are still trying to figure out our lineup and positions. We have not been outside yet, so we really haven't made any decisions yet," Markol explained.
Returnees Aliza Speno, Logan Austin and Greta Neddenriep started for the purple and white in last year's playoff game, along with the four players who delivered against the Cosmos in the marathon.
"At this time, Aliza Speno and Taylin Bauer are both looking to control the middle of the infield," noted the veteran coach. "Logan Austin will be back at first base, while Greta Neddenriep is a contender for third."
Beebe is expected to start in center and control the outfield.
"We are moving many kids into different positions that they did not play last year. It's definitely going to be a learning process," Markol commented. "There is no doubt that Leah and Brittney have to step up into that leadership role. With that said, my expectation is that all the seniors will have to step up and take a leadership role on the field."
Brattleboro's varsity softball roster: Coach — Kelly Markol. Seniors — Logan Austin, Taylin Bauer, Brenna Beebe, Leah Madore, Nicole Potter, Brittney Wright. Juniors — Lily Bingham, Mariah Fellows, Ingrid Islin, Greta Neddenriep. Sophomore — Aliza Speno. Freshmen — Briana Brooks, Kayli Speno, Rose Stone, Cynthia Velazquez.
Varsity schedule
April 14: host Springfield, 5 p.m.
April 19: host Keene, 4:30 p.m.
April 23: at Hoosick Falls, 9:30 a.m.
April 26: at Mount Anthony Union, 4:30 p.m.
April 28: host Windsor, 5 p.m.
April 30: host Saint Johnsbury, 11 a.m.
May 3: at Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.
May 11: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
May 14: host Fair Haven, 11 a.m.
May 17: host Mount Anthony Union, 5 p.m.
May 19: at Rutland, 5 p.m.
May 21: at Otter Valley, 11 a.m.
May 23: at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
May 25: host Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.
May 27: host Rutland, 4:30 p.m.