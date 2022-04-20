KEENE N.H. — Chris Groeger doesn't even remember the last time the Colonels outscored Keene on the diamond prior to this year.
"It's been a long time," said the Brattleboro Union High School coach following his team's 8-5 victory on Alumni Field on Wednesday. "It's never easy to beat Keene, especially here."
With the score deadlocked at 3-3, the purple and white erupted for four runs in the top of the sixth. A two-run single by Turner "Cowboy" Clews and an RBI knock from Willem Thurber were the biggest blows during the rally.
"They both hit the ball hard for us," noted the winning skipper, whose team improved to 2-0 overall.
BUHS reliever Alex Bingham, who had thrown a no-hitter in the season opener, struck out four in the final two frames. The Blackbirds added a couple of unearned runs during that span.
"It should have been an easier ride to the finish line. We've got to be better defensively," noted Groeger, whose team committed six errors on the day. "We let them have a walk-off opportunity in the seventh and if you hit a fly ball in this park, it can end up in the parking lot."
Thurber went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs to lead Brattleboro offensively. Aaron Petrie, Zinabu McNeice, Sam Bogart, Tucker Sargent and Clews all hit safely, while Reed Sargent chipped in with a suicide squeeze.
"That was the first varsity hit for Sammy," Groeger mentioned.
Jolie Glidden went five innings for the Colonels, striking out one, walking two and giving up seven hits. He exited with the score deadlocked at 3-3.
"I thought Jolie pitched well," stated the BUHS coach. "He's got to stay ahead in the count and keep the ball down in the zone."
With the Jaws theme music playing as he walked to the plate, Sharik "Shark" Khan would deliver an RBI double to give Keene a 1-0 advantage in the second.
A single to center by Thurber would put the Colonels up 2-1 in the third, the hosts answered with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning, and then Bingham gave the "Moose" sign with his hands acting as antlers after tying the score at 3-3 with a double to deep left in the fifth.
Reed Sargent and Petrie drew two-out walks and McNeice reached on an error to set the stage for Thurber and Clews as Brattleboro pulled away with a four-run sixth.
The undefeated Colonels will play at rival MAU on Tuesday.
"We'll go with Bingham on the hill," said Groeger.