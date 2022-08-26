BRATTLEBORO — Just two months after winning the Vermont All Star Football Camp 7v7 Tournament title, Brattleboro Union High School is shooting for a Division 2 state championship.
“Every team on our schedule is a top-notch opponent. Every game we play this year has to be treated like a playoff game,” said veteran BUHS head coach Chad Pacheco.
The Colonels will start off in Westminster on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. against Bellows Falls, which went undefeated and won it all last season.
“We have had a great camp so far. We have done some really nice things, but we have a lot of work ahead of us,” Pacheco mentioned.
Returning is quarterback Devin Speno, who earned MVP honors after leading BUHS past MAU and Burr and Burton in the 7v7 tourney. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns during a playoff loss to Lyndon last season.
Also back for the Colonels are standout receiver Tristan Evans and starting running back Cam Frost. Frost racked up 100 yards from scrimmage in a do-or-die contest versus Rice, while Evans had nine receptions for 154 yards in the postseason game.
“We have to play at a high level, cut down on little mistakes and take care of the football,” the head coach pointed out. “We have a good amount of guys returning that got a lot of quality playing time last year.”
The Colonels, who went 4-5 in 2021, will get a rematch with Lyndon on Oct. 1 and finish the regular season at home against rival MAU on Oct. 21. The purple and white have a 27-19 edge in the Elwell Trophy series.
20220815-BRATTFOOTBALL-RADDER-01.jpg
Members of the Brattleboro Union High School football team take to the field during the first day of practice on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Brattleboro’s varsity roster: Coaches – Chad Pacheco, Gideon Cavallo, Tanner Luopa, Winston Sailsman Jr., Brian Casey, Sam Fontaine, Conner Hiner. Head Trainer – Jordan Del Bianco. Players – Cam Frost, Charlie Clark, Tristan Evans, Jackson Emery, Harper Cutler, Karson Elliot, Devin Speno, Zach Corbeil, James Davies, Noah Perusse, Alex Papadimitriou, Jordan Allembert, Will Miskovich, Jack Cady, Thaddeus Sawyer, Cam Cruz, Izaya Bullins, Riley Morse, Trevor Gray, Dominic Muscan, Donnevhan Hall, Matt Montgomery, Hunter Bishop, John Harrison, Zach DiZoglio, Matt Gordon-Macey, Eli Cohen, Josh Curtis, Degan Gundry, Jett Emery, Max Hill, Joey Scherlin, Lucas Speno, Jayson Tirrell, Colby Bristol, Owen Guminak, Jolie Glidden, Kaden Coleberg, Cooper Laflam, Justin Packard Jr., Anthony Doell, Dillion Sparks, Dillion Jenks, Gage Fellows, Sam Madow.
Brattleboro’s schedule
Sept. 2 — at Bellows Falls: 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — host Colchester: 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — at Hartford: 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 — host Fair Haven: 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Lyndon: 1 p.m.
Oct. 7 — host Union-32: 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 — at Spaulding: 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — host Mount Anthony Union: 7 p.m.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.