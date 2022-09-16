WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team lost to Hartford 33-7 on Friday evening.
With his team trailing 33-0, BUHS quarterback Devin Speno fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Evans with 5:42 remaining. Jordan Allembert tacked on the extra point.
Brody Tyburski and Sean Kelliher each had a couple of TD runs for the winners. Trenton Bird also scored on the ground.
Speno completed 10 passes for 116 yards, with 97 of those yards coming from Evans. Jackson Emery sacked Hartford quarterback Braden Trombly to lead the purple and white's defense.
The Colonels (1-2) will host Fair Haven on Friday night at 7.