Close
Cam Frost (#22) scores the first touchdown for the Colonels' during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institue at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' Reed Sargent kicks for the extra point during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institue at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' varsity football team put the first points on the scoreboard during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institue.
The student cheering section offered beach-themed support to the Colonels' varsity football team at their home game against Lyndon Institute Friday evening, 9/10.
Colonels' varsity football vs. Lyndon Institute Friday, 9/10 on Natowich Field.
Colonels' varsity football vs. Lyndon Institute Friday, 9/10 on Natowich Field.
Aaron Petrie completes a pass during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
Aaron Petrie completes a pass during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' Aaron Petrie is tackled by Lyndon's Jake Sanville during Friday night's game at Natowich Field.
Lyndon's Cam Berry makes his way through the Colonel defense during Friday night's game at Natowich Field.
Noah Perusse gains some yardage for the Colonels during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
Noah Perusse gains some yardage for the Colonels during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' Noah Perusse gets sacked by Bryon Noyes and Jake Sanville of Lyndon Institute during Friday night's game at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' Aaron Petrie tries to take down Jake Sanville during Brattleboro's game against Lyndon Institute Friday night, 9/10 at Natowich Field.
Aaron Petrie runs the ball down the field after in interception during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
Aaron Petrie runs the ball down the field after in interception during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
Colonels' varsity football vs. Lyndon Institute Friday, 9/10 on Natowich Field.
Tristan Evans completes scores a touchdown for the Colonels during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute.
Colonels' varsity football vs. Lyndon Institute under a crescent moon Friday, 9/10 on Natowich Field.
Beachball fun in the stands during the Colonels' varsity football game against Lyndon Institute Friday night, 9/10 at Natowich Field.
Cam Frost (#22) scores the first touchdown for the Colonels' during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institue at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' Reed Sargent kicks for the extra point during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institue at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' varsity football team put the first points on the scoreboard during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institue.
The student cheering section offered beach-themed support to the Colonels' varsity football team at their home game against Lyndon Institute Friday evening, 9/10.
Colonels' varsity football vs. Lyndon Institute Friday, 9/10 on Natowich Field.
Colonels' varsity football vs. Lyndon Institute Friday, 9/10 on Natowich Field.
Aaron Petrie completes a pass during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
Aaron Petrie completes a pass during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' Aaron Petrie is tackled by Lyndon's Jake Sanville during Friday night's game at Natowich Field.
Lyndon's Cam Berry makes his way through the Colonel defense during Friday night's game at Natowich Field.
Noah Perusse gains some yardage for the Colonels during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
Noah Perusse gains some yardage for the Colonels during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' Noah Perusse gets sacked by Bryon Noyes and Jake Sanville of Lyndon Institute during Friday night's game at Natowich Field.
The Colonels' Aaron Petrie tries to take down Jake Sanville during Brattleboro's game against Lyndon Institute Friday night, 9/10 at Natowich Field.
Aaron Petrie runs the ball down the field after in interception during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
Aaron Petrie runs the ball down the field after in interception during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute at Natowich Field.
Colonels' varsity football vs. Lyndon Institute Friday, 9/10 on Natowich Field.
Tristan Evans completes scores a touchdown for the Colonels during Friday night's game against Lyndon Institute.
Colonels' varsity football vs. Lyndon Institute under a crescent moon Friday, 9/10 on Natowich Field.
Beachball fun in the stands during the Colonels' varsity football game against Lyndon Institute Friday night, 9/10 at Natowich Field.
BRATTLEBORO — One night after Tom Brady guided the Bucs to a comeback victory over the Cowboys, another No. 12 nearly followed suit.
Devin Speno led the Brattleboro varsity football team 40 yards in 40 seconds, but the Colonels would then miss a long field goal and lose to visiting Lyndon 21-20.
There was a beach theme in one section of the bleachers, with fans wearing sunglasses and hitting beach balls around.
"Butter-fingers," they chanted in unison after a Lyndon drop.
"You can't catch him!" was their cheer following a nice kick return by Cam Frost.
"You can't do that!" was used whenever the visitors committed a penalty.
On the third play of the game, Frost got the Colonels on the board with a 50-yard run to the house.
Lyndon quarterback Cam Berry answered with a TD keeper and Speno later fired a 15-yard slant to Aaron Petrie for six, giving the purple and white a 14-6 halftime advantage.
"The Beach Bums" got loud midway through the third quarter when Speno found Tristan Evans for a 25-yard TD strike that gave BUHS a 20-6 lead.
But the Vikings would rally.
Short runs to paydirt by Luke Dudas and Berry allowed Lyndon to go ahead 21-20 with 7:51 remaining.
Brattleboro's defense would make back-to-back stops, giving the ball to Speno and company at their own 31 with 42 seconds to go. The junior QB completed three passes to Petrie during the march, setting up a 45-yard field goal try with three ticks left.
The kick sailed wide right.
That's how things went all evening for the BUHS special teams. A couple of wild punt snaps set up Lyndon scores and the Vikings also blocked an extra-point try.
Petrie's interception was the highlight for the home team's defense. Willem Thurber, Calvin Gould and Jett Emery all contributed with a tackle for loss.
Brattleboro (0-2) will play at North Country (0-2) on Friday night at 7.
Lyndon stats: Passing — Cam Berry 6/8 for 84 yards, INT. Rushing — Cam Berry 16 carries for 43 yards, 2 TD. Luke Dudas 10 carries for 39 yards, TD. Jake Sanville 5 carries for 25 yards. Bryon Noyes 5 carries for 17 yards. Zach Hale 3 carries for 4 yards. Receiving — Trevor Lussier 3 catches for 61 yards. Ashton Gould 2 catches for 11 yards. Jake Sanville 1 catch for 12 yards.
Brattleboro stats: Passing — Devin Speno 17/24 for 199 yards, 2 TD, INT. Rushing — Cam Frost 9 carries for 78 yards, TD. Noah Perusse 2 carries for -7 yards. Receiving — Aaron Petrie 10 catches for 115 yards, TD. Willem Thurber 4 catches for 39 yards. Tristan Evans 2 catches for 28 yards, TD. Jackson Emery 1 catch for 17 yards.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.