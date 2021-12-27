BRATTLEBORO — His first name sometimes used to mean theft, Jack Senecal stole the show on Monday afternoon at Memorial Park.
The starting left wing tallied twice in the last nine minutes of play to give Mount Mansfield a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Brattleboro varsity boys ice hockey team.
With the score knotted at 4-4, Senecal lit the lamp a couple of times to put the visitors up by two goals with 2:31 remaining. The Colonels got one back with 25 seconds showing on the clock, as Will Miskovich fired a shot past netminder Declan Heney during a rare six-on-three situation.
But the hosts never got another chance.
The game got physical at times in the early going. MMU’s Harrison Wheeler slammed Evan Wright before the home team’s Will Taggard drilled August Ganzenmuller in the corner.
Brattleboro goalie Darek Harvey stopped blasts by Sam Molson and Ganzenmuller, along with a breakaway bid from Gavin Cowen. At the other end, Taggard often threatened for the Colonels (2-3) — unloading from the right wing and later weaving through the defense on a coast-to-coast move.
Alex Spensly and Molson did the early damage for the Cougars.
Songs flowing through the speakers such as Gangster’s Paradise and You Shook Me All Night Long may have woken the purple and white up. Wright split the posts twice and Alex Dick also scored to pull Brattleboro even at 3-3 heading into the final period.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard takes a shot on goal during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard takes a shot on goal during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard tries to get control of the puck as it goes behind the goal during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
Brattleboro’s Evan Wright takes an attempt on goal during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
Brattleboro’s Brett Parsons tries to get the puck during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard takes a shot on goal during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard takes a shot on goal during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard tries to get control of the puck as it goes behind the goal during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
Brattleboro’s Evan Wright takes an attempt on goal during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
Brattleboro’s Brett Parsons tries to get the puck during a hockey match against Mount Mansfield at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Brattleboro lost 6-5.
The hosts took their first lead with 10:59 left to go, thanks to a burial by Miskovich from the right wing. After MMU’s Alex Brown made it 4-4, Senecal “jacked” the show.
BUHS boys ice hockey roster: Coaches — Eric Libardoni, Jamie Martell, Mike Antonucci, Greg Short, Ross Wilkin. Players — Darek Harvey, Alex Leonard, Will Taggard, Dylan Sparks, Alex Baker, Alexander Dick, Will Miskovich, Brett Parsons, Rowan Lonergan, Landyn Cartee, Riley Dionne, Derek Parsons, Evan Wright, Matthew Gordon-Macey.