BRATTLEBORO — Justin Packard Jr. sacked quarterback Joe Buxton to stall a late drive, helping the Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team hold on for a 10-6 win over Fair Haven on Friday night at Natowich Field.
The Colonels took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a 24-yard touchdown pass from Devin Speno to Tristan Evans and then Jordy Allembert’s extra point. Members of the home crowd launched confetti up into the air as the big play was made.
David Doran punched it in from two yards out to get the visitors within 7-6 with nine minutes left in the opening half.
Allembert’s 34-yard field goal accounted for the only points over the last 24 minutes of action.
Buxton completed three passes during Fair Haven’s final series, moving the ball all the way to the Brattleboro 10 before Packard’s big defensive play turned the tide.
Jackson Emery also had a sack for the BUHS defense. Noah Perusse contributed with some nice gains on the ground.
The Colonels (2-2) will play at Lyndon on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.