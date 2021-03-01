Brattleboro hosted Burr and Burton during a boys basketball game on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — On the first day of Dick Vitale's favorite month, there was really only one way to describe Sam Mattocks.
He was awesome, baby.
The junior guard finished Monday's varsity boys basketball game with 11 points and a handful of assists, helping Brattleboro to a 47-43 win over visiting Burr and Burton.
"Sam plays hard," said BUHS coach Jason Coplan, whose team evened its record at 3-3.
With 99.5's Evan Chadwick and Tim Arsenault doing the play-by-play, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-4 advantage. But Tate Chamberlain and Mattocks would each knock down a shot from beyond the arc as the Colonels pulled even at 18-18 midway through the second quarter.
The teams then traded buckets before the visitors took a one-point lead to the intermission.
Madox Mathews, who scored a game-high 18 points, carried Burr and Burton with four hoops inside in the third quarter. Mattocks added to his highlight reel — stealing the ball and then finding Greg Fitzgerald for an easy layup, followed by a nice finish in transition after a rejection from Chamberlain.
"We still struggle on the boards," later admitted Coplan, who had watched Trevor Greene and Mathews give the Bulldogs some second chances.
With his team down by two, Brattleboro's Gabe Packard (14 points) made a layup off of an inbounds pass by Cam Frost to tie the score at 38-38 midway through the fourth. Mattocks and Trinley Warren then drilled back-to-back trifectas to give the Colonels the lead for good.
"It was a good win," noted the BUHS coach. "This was a good indicator of how we will finish the season."
The 3-3 Colonels will play at Division 1 leading Rutland on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Mattocks was looking like a PTPer in the early stages, dishing to Packard for a bunny and then driving down the lane for a hoop of his own. That's when Burr and Burton went on a 10-0 run, including a couple of baskets from Mathews.
