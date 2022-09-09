BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team came back to beat Colchester 13-12 on Friday night at Natowich Field.
With his team trailing 12-7, Tristan Evans made some clutch catches for the Colonels down the stretch. Devin Speno's two-yard scoring strike to Cam Frost with 10 seconds left won it for the hosts.
Speno also threw a 14-yard TD pass to Jackson Emery late in the third quarter.
The Colonels were coming off of a 56-40 loss to defending champion Bellows Falls in the season opener. Speno threw for nearly 500 yards in that one, with Frost and Evans combining for 427 receiving yards.
1 of 46
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro defense takes down Colchester’s Caleb Levasseur during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro defense takes down Colchester’s Caleb Levasseur during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans prevents Colchester’s Joshua Emmons from catching the ball in the end zone during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno runs the ball for a first down during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno runs the ball for a first down during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Charlie Clark runs the ball during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Colchester during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro (1-1) will face Hartford in Week 3.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches – Chad Pacheco, Gideon Cavallo, Tanner Luopa, Winston Sailsman Jr., Brian Casey, Sam Fontaine, Conner Hiner. Head Trainer – Jordan Del Bianco. Players – Cam Frost, Charlie Clark, Tristan Evans, Jackson Emery, Harper Cutler, Karson Elliot, Devin Speno, Zach Corbeil, James Davies, Noah Perusse, Alex Papadimitriou, Jordan Allembert, Will Miskovich, Jack Cady, Thaddeus Sawyer, Cam Cruz, Izaya Bullins, Riley Morse, Trevor Gray, Dominic Muscan, Donnevhan Hall, Matt Montgomery, Hunter Bishop, John Harrison, Zach DiZoglio, Matt Gordon-Macey, Eli Cohen, Josh Curtis, Degan Gundry, Jett Emery, Max Hill, Joey Scherlin, Lucas Speno, Jayson Tirrell, Colby Bristol, Owen Guminak, Jolie Glidden, Kaden Coleberg, Cooper Laflam, Justin Packard Jr., Anthony Doell, Dillion Sparks, Dillion Jenks, Gage Fellows, Sam Madow.