Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Freezing rain early...changing to light rain in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.