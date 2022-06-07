BRATTLEBORO — With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Brattleboro baseball coach Chris Groeger decided to roll the dice.
It almost backfired.
Turner Clews appeared hung out to dry and then easily scored on an errant throw to third by the catcher to give the No. 3 Colonels a 2-1 victory over seventh-seeded Burlington in Tuesday's Division 1 semifinal.
"It was a mistake. It was supposed to be a squeeze," Groeger said after the contest.
The Colonels will return to the state finals at UVM, where they will take on No. 4 Essex (13-5) on Sunday or Monday. The Hornets knocked off defending champion Champlain Valley Union in the other Final Four matchup, 3-1.
"I'm confident in this team. We have been playing together since before Little League," stated Clews.
With the score deadlocked at 1-1, the Brattleboro catcher reached on an error to open the bottom of the seventh. Alex Bingham followed with a single — his grounder up the gut taking a Tenney hop that Burlington shortstop Henry Wood-Lewis had no chance at getting his leather on. Alex Carpenter would then put down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position.
"He placed that perfectly," Groeger pointed out.
Jackson Emery was intentionally walked, bringing pinch-hitter Charlie Clark to the plate with the bases juiced. In front of a slew of fans, the BUHS skipper elected to give the squeeze sign.
Clark, who didn't see it, took the pitch. Clews was halfway down the line. The catcher's throw to third sailed into left field, allowing the game-winning run to easily score.
"I do feel bad for the Burlington kids, since it ended the way it did. Better them than us," Groeger said.
The visitors stole a 1-0 lead in the second, as Dylan Grimm doubled and eventually went home on an error. The purple and white pulled even in the bottom half of the frame, with pinch runner Tucker Sargent going home on Jackson Emery's infield single.
Burlington's Davis Hobbs and Bingham each pitched four consecutive scoreless innings after that. The latter finished with four strikeouts, two walks and a three-hitter.
"He has been phenomenal. He throws hard," said Clews of his batterymate.
1 of 24
Brattleboro hosted Burlington during division 1 semifinal baseball playoff game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Brattleboro would win 2-1.
Sam Bogart was the defensive star, finishing with two catches and four assists. The freshman second baseman wowed the crowd in the fourth — diving to his left to rob Grimm of a single.
"He has done a fantastic job for us all year. He's a great kid. The other players all like him," Groeger noted.
Emery and Bingham each had one hit for the Colonels (13-4), who were coming off of an extra-inning victory over Rice in the quarterfinals.
Burlington's batting order: Henry Wood-Lewis SS, Nolan Simon 2B, Jackson Littlefield 3B, Adam Littlefield DH (for Liam Buck RF), Will Gumbrell C, Dylan Grimm 1B, Davis Hobbs P, Sean Labelle LF, Cooper Smith CF
Brattleboro's batting order: Zinabu McNeice SS, Aaron Petrie CF, Willem Thurber LF, Turner Clews C, Alex Bingham P, Alex Carpenter DH (for Sam Bogart 2B), Jackson Emery 3B, Aaron Slade RF, Reed Sargent 1B
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.