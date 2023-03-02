BRATTLEBORO — On Thursday afternoon the Brattleboro Union High School bowling team occupied the left side of Brattleboro Bowl, preparing for the tough task ahead; winning a state championship.
The state championship was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday in Barre. However, due to the inclement weather, it was rescheduled for to take place on Sunday in Colchester at Spare Time Entertainment.
The Colonels will go into Sunday’s state championship as the No. 1 seed. Despite their rank, the team is not taking anything for granted.
“I think our team is very confident,” said team co-captain Kelton Mager. “I think we know we have the skill. We know we have the power and strength. We’re just going to go in and bowl our hearts out. That’s all you can do.”
Co-captain Tucker Sargent shared similar thoughts.
“We’re definitely very confident,” said Sargent. “We’re undefeated so far, but we’re not cocky. We know people can beat us, but we’re going to go out, do our best, and see if we can win.”
This is the first time that Brattleboro has held the No. 1 seed since the program first began competing at the varsity level in 2014-2015. Last year, the team was the No. 3 seed.
Brattleboro Bowling Coach William Bassett said he thinks it is the consistency and the continuity of this year’s team that has played a large role in their success.
“This is my fourth year coaching and my first year there were very low numbers,” said Bassett. “This is my first year I’ve had a couple kids for all four years and we definitely moved up. We were the three seed last year. The year before that I think we were the sixth seed, so there’s been a lot of improvement and it’s been fun. The tournament’s a lot of fun so we’re excited for Saturday.”
In past years, Bassett said he has had some strong bowlers, but he had never struggled to choose his top five. This year, that has changed.
“It was really hard to make top five this year. I’ve had more competition to get into that top five and I have to sit people who I think are really strong bowlers,” said Bassett. “So, I think it’s just that progression. Last year was a really solid year and we’re just building on it.”
Another reason Bassett said the team has had so much success this year is because they have some players that have been bowling since they were young, like Thomas Bell. Bassett said for much of the year, Bell was ranked No. 1 in the state before falling to No. 2 at the end of the year.
Additionally, Mager and Sargent are not only strong bowlers who have been on the team for several years, but they have taken on a leadership role, mentoring some of the younger bowlers to try to help them develop.
“One of the best ways to learn how to bowl is to just watch people and to just kind of be with better bowlers,” said Bassett. “Our two leaders are our two senior captains Tucker Sargent and Kelton Mager. They’re both seniors. Kelton’s been on the team for four years. Tucker’s been on the team for three years and they’re just goofballs. They’re fun. They take a different approach than maybe Thomas to bowling, but I think both really are effective and it makes our team really strong as we have some guys that like to bowl, have a lot of fun, and have been doing it for awhile now mixed with someone like Thomas who is super competitive and has a lot of aspirations to be bowling beyond just high school.”
While the team is optimistic about their chances to capture their first title, they are also aware of how difficult that can be despite their seeding.
“For states, I’m really hoping to go there and that we just try our best and, just like Tucker said, we’re not cocky. We definitely know people can beat us and we’re just focused on ruling the day,” said Bell. “It’s going to be hard because we’re going on lanes we’ve actually never bowled on. We only bowl on them once a year and we’re just hoping to get locked in early and go in and have some fun. I’m really hoping we just win it all. That’s just our goal.”
Brattleboro will play the winner of No. 8 Fair Haven and No. 9 Hartford when the tournament begins.