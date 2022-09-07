BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 4-0 victory over Leland & Gray on Wednesday.
“We started the game extremely composed, playing with our heads up regularly. We were utilizing our back passes through our defense and goalie to organize and create space for our skilled midfielders to work," mentioned BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
The Colonels used a right-to-left attack early to take the lead for good. Emmett Hoyer passed to Charlie Kinnersley for a run-on finish.
Ozzie van Hendricks set up a Kinnersley tally to make it 2-0, Tate Chamberlin put away a penalty kick, and Kinnersley later scored with an assist by James Fagley.
“Tate provides so much speed in either wing, and this season has really developed some nice skill moves to set up his big right foot. He will score many more goals this season for us," explained Brewer.
Super subs Alex Baker (goalie), Rowan Chamberlin and Jackson Pals all played well for the winners. Pals' first varsity touch on the ball skimmed off the crossbar.
Brattleboro boys host Leland & Gray during a soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Leland & Gray's roster: Coaches – Bartlett Holmes, Bob Culver. Players – Logan Plimpton, Ethan Mayotte, Trevor Hazelton, Ryder Butynski, Lucca Pozzi, Jackson Fillion, Will O'Brien, Peyton Butynski, Finch Holmes, Parker Richardson, Paul Persson, Adler Pickering, Derek Persson, Derek Pierson, Trevor Stillwagon, Connor McPhail, Theo Kelloway, Wyatt Beattie, Soloman Hassan, Cody Hescock, Jacob Flood, Alex Parker-Jennings, Jackson Spengler.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches – Ben Brewer, Chris Brewer, Jose Diego Silva. Players – Jordy Allembert, Paul McGillion, Tucker Sargent, Kelton Mager, Alex Baker, Tate Chamberlin, Rowan Chamberlin, Waylund Walsh, Joey Reynolds, Ozzie van Hendricks, Kaidyn Jarvis, John Haskins, Emmett Hoyer, James Fagley, Sean von Ranson, Django Grace, Charlie Kinnersley, Orion Masterson, Jackson Pals, Teo Ogden.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.