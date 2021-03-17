BRATTLEBORO — The second-seeded Brattleboro boys ice hockey team peppered the Burlington netminder with 46 shots on goal and cruised to a 10-0 victory in a Division 2 quarterfinal Wednesday. The No. 10 Seahorses had advanced to the quarters with an 8-4 playdown win over undermanned U-32.
The Colonels will host sixth-seeded Burr and Burton, which edged Milton 6-4, on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. This will be a rematch from March 10, when BUHS nipped the Bulldogs by a single goal.
Brattleboro dominated play throughout in the quarterfinal, despite giving up the first scoring opportunity in the first half-minute in periods 1 and 2. Other than that, the 46-11 shots on goal advantage illustrates this. In fact, the 11 Seahorse shots didn't greatly test Colonel goalies Austin Wood and Darek Harvey who split time for the shutout.
Seven different Colonels found the back of the net, including Derek Parsons with his first career goal. Mason Foard sent Gavin Howard out of the defensive zone, who then skated up the right side, beat a defenseman and then the keeper to break the ice five minutes in. Late in the period, Will Taggard made it 2-0. After a pass from Alex Palomba, Taggard stick handled from the left corner and ripped it up into the top shelf. Although up two goals and controlling play, coach Eric Libardoni wasn't overly pleased as they needed to win more faceoffs and pass more.
The Colonels must have received the message, as Ryan Gerard passed to Howard who streaked down the right side toward the corner and put it on Foard's forehand in front for a tally at 13:30. Next, it was Gerard from the left point to an Ernie Antonucci tip off the post that Howard put in on a rebound. It became 5-0 when Howard sent Jack Pattison in and he faked out the goalie and slid it behind him. The Colonels made it 6-0 after two periods when Gerard rimmed in the defensive zone to Pattison. He then ran a give and go with Taggard on the right. Pattison scored from the left.
The third period was about staying healthy and out of the penalty box. Brattleboro accomplished that and added four more goals. Foard cleanly won a faceoff to Parsons at the point for his goal. Pattison recovered the puck off another faceoff, went right behind the net before stuffing it in from the front. Sam Hall made it 9-0 with a high slot rip from Taggard and Palomba. Antonucci finished the barrage from the same two.
Saturday's test is for a spot in the finals to be played next week at a site to be determined.