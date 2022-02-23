BRATTLEBORO — "Incredible!"
That's how one of the spectators described Darek Harvey's leg save with 20 seconds left, which allowed the Brattleboro varsity boys ice hockey team to hold on for a 3-2 victory over Middlebury on Wednesday evening at Living Memorial Park.
"He made a huge save for us," said winning coach Eric Libardoni. "That whole third period, they put some real heat on him."
BUHS 12th graders Will Taggard, Brett Parsons and Derek Parsons were honored on Senior Night prior to the puck being dropped.
"I truly appreciate all three of them. I'll never forget what those three have done for this program," said Libardoni as his players autographed hockey sticks for their young fans.
In a game that had its share of violent checks, the Tigers stole a 1-0 advantage in the opening period on a burial by Gus Hodde about five minutes in.
With Taggard's mom recording it all, the Colonels answered with a trio of second-period tallies. Will Miskovich delivered the equalizer, Taggard exploded down the middle before putting away the go-ahead goal, and then Evan Wright lit the lamp again at the 3:23 mark.
"Go in the locker room and tell them that you liked their energy," Libardoni said to his young son after the two exchanged a high-five.
The deep Middlebury team continually tested Harvey over the final 15 minutes. Matthew Kiernan intercepted a pass in his offensive zone before being rejected by the BUHS netminder, however Jordan Martin was able to get the Tigers within 3-2 by scoring with 2:14 remaining.
Nearly two minutes later, Harvey would make the incredible leg save that even had the impressed referees talking about it when the dust settled.
"I thought we played great up until the third period, then we just got tired. The third period was all Middlebury. They just came at us with a different type of energy," said the BUHS coach.
Taggard helped set up the game-winning goal by Wright, which gave him 60 career assists — tying a program record set by Andy Harris in 2013.
"Taggard is the best player in the league in my opinion," Libardoni stated.
The senior forward took 10 total shots on the night. One of his sweetest attempts occurred in the latter stages, when he accelerated up the right side and blew by Gavin McNulty before being denied by Middlebury goalie Eddie Hodde in a one-on-one showdown.
The Parsons twins did an amazing job during a 4-on-5 situation early in the third period. Derek cleared the puck and his brother distributed passes to the likes of Alexander Dick and Rowan Lonergan (3 assists).
The 9-10-1 Colonels are now waiting to see which team they will face on Saturday in the first round of the Division 2 Tournament.
Middlebury scoring: Goals — Gus Hodde, Jordan Martin. Assists — Joey Niemo, Jake Kadar, Matthew Kiernan.
Brattleboro scoring: Goals — Will Miskovich, Will Taggard, Evan Wright. Assists — Rowan Lonergan (3), Will Taggard.