BRATTLEBORO — The only thing that Mason Foard and Will Taggard were missing was an entrance song.
Looking like a WWE tag team, the Brattleboro duo walked inside the BUHS tennis cage — each wearing a white bandana and a pair of white wristbands — before body slamming their Woodstock foes 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles on Monday.
"I love the two hockey boys playing together," said Colonels coach Ben Brewer.. "It was their first time playing together. They have great chemistry from hockey. They had some nice put-aways at the net."
Just 40 days after they helped Brattleboro win it all on the ice, Foard and Taggard were tapping racquets each time they won a point. Foard continually made some well-placed shots and the lefty kept smashing the ball down from up front before they did a jumping chest bump to celebrate an easy victory.
"I don't think our focus was completely there today," stated Brewer, whose team lost to the Wasps 4-3 without injured singles players Nathan Kim and Leo Bodett.
Ben Luna earned the lone singles win for the Colonels, downing Woodstock's Danny Drebber 6-0, 6-3 at the top spot.
"He is a junior and he's been working really, really hard. He is absolutely killing it this season," the BUHS coach said of Luna, who improved to 4-0 this year.
Luna was dominating on the same court that Brewer played on as a senior in 2008. He kept his opponent back, had some strong returns down the line, moved well from side to side, and even fooled his opponent with a slow and low shot while charging in.
"Stop it," Jonah Petrie joked after seeing the ridiculous trickery.
The hosts also won at second doubles, with Owen Gallagher and Jackson Heller cruising to a 6-4, 6-1 decision.
"They cleaned up," noted Brewer. "It took a little bit of time for them to get used to playing together. They had some great shot-making."
Several fans were spread out around the fenced-in courts on the 70-degree day. Chris Brewer, who was waiting to lead a varsity girls practice, occasionally gave some of the boys advice during breaks in the action.
In the second slot, Brattleboro's Ty Smith used a steady forehand in his 1-6, 4-6 loss to Nixon Malik. Max Naylor put on a clinic with his returns at No. 3, but eventually lost a battle with Noah Anderson 6-7 (4-7) and 6-7 (4-7). Abe Moore Odell showed off a powerful serve during his 2-6, 0-6 loss to Max Hambsch at fourth singles. And Elias Gradinger was hammering the ball in a 3-6, 3-6 loss at fifth singles.
The 2-2 Colonels will face rival Mount Anthony Union on Tuesday.