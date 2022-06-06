BRATTLEBORO — The Final Four is nothing new to these guys.
Brattleboro took part in it last spring, while the majority of the Bellows Falls players helped the Purple Gang get there on the gridiron in the fall.
A pair of baseball semifinals will be held on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., with third-seeded Brattleboro (12-4) hosting No. 7 Burlington (10-8) in a Division 1 showdown and No. 3 Peoples Academy (13-2) visiting second-ranked Bellows Falls (13-4) in a Division 3 matchup.
The Colonels are coming off of a 10-inning bout with Rice, which finally ended with Willem Thurber's single up the gut that easily scored the speedy Aaron Petrie from second. It was Brattleboro's defense that wowed the crowd in that one — Petrie continually robbed opponents of hits in center field, Jackson Emery started a double play at the hot corner, Thurber threw a runner out at the plate, starter Alex "Moose" Bingham made an athletic play on a chopper, and catcher Turner "Cowboy" Clews ran down a couple of foul balls.
Meanwhile, the Terriers were handling their business against Vergennes. BF's Jack Cravinho pitched a three-hitter, while Jamison Nystrom led the attack with a team-high two hits.
Defending champion Champlain Valley Union will face Essex (D-1) and top-seeded Hazen will host Thetford (D-3) on the other side of the brackets.
Brattleboro Colonels
#1 Aaron Petrie
#2 Zinabu McNeice
#3 Charlie Clark
#4 Sam Bogart
#5 Aaron Slade
#6 Reed Sargent
#7 Jackson Emery
#8 Tucker Sargent
#10 Degan Gundry
#11 Turner Clews
#14 Peter Vaniderstine
#17 Alex Carpenter
#18 Willem Thurber
#19 Jolie Glidden
#20 Alex Bingham
Bellows Falls Terriers
#1 Jack Cravinho
#2 Jamison Nystrom
#3 Cole Moore
#4 Pat Barbour
#5 Caden Haskell
#7 Jesse Darrell
#8 Eli Allbee
#10 Jake Moore
#11 Walker James
#13 Noah Simino
#14 Trenton Fletcher
#15 Kevin Patterson
#18 Jeb Monier
#19 Peter Kamel