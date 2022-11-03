WESTMINSTER — If you had to guess the total score for the Division 2 football semifinal at Hadley Field, you might want to go Wilt Chamberlain (100 points) or possibly even Dalmatians (101).
After all, Bellows Falls did beat Brattleboro 56-40 in the first meeting.
The defending state champion Terriers (9-0) will attempt to win their 21st consecutive game when hosting the Colonels (6-3) on Friday night at 7. At stake is a showdown with the Fair Haven-MAU winner for all the marbles.
The Interstate-91 rivals played to a 28-28 tie in the season opener, before BF scored three straight touchdowns to pull away. The smashmouth Terriers racked up 431 yards on the ground, while BUHS quarterback Devin Speno threw for an amazing 494.
Get ready for arguably the best ball carrier in the division (Caden Haskell) and his backfield mates to go through holes created by talented offensive linemen Noah Simino, Dillan Perry, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore and Ray Plummer versus dangerous Brattleboro weapons such as Tristan "T-Smooth" Evans and Cam Frost.
Will 50 points be enough to win it?
Friday's semifinal matchups
No. 4 BRATTLEBORO (6-3) at No. 1 BELLOWS FALLS (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Fair Haven (7-2) at No. 2 Mount Anthony Union (7-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday's semifinal matchups
No. 4 Essex (6-3) at No. 1 Champlain Valley Union (8-0), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Middlebury (6-3) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (7-2), 1 p.m.
No. 5 Mount Abraham (5-4) at No. 1 Windsor (9-0), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Mill River (6-2) at No. 2 BFA Fairfax (7-1), 1 p.m.