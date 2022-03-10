BRATTLEBORO — The last two Division 2 football state champions, Bellows Falls and Brattleboro, will open up against each other in Westminster on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
The Terriers have a 2021 title rematch with Mount Anthony Union scheduled for Sept. 16 in Bennington at 7 p.m. The Purple Gang rushed for 511 yards in last year’s 57-35 victory over the Patriots that capped off a perfect season.
BF will also play at rival Springfield on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Coach Bob Lockerby’s team has won the last 11 Trophy Games and has a 59-42 record in the series.
Brattleboro, which routed BF 46-7 for all the marbles in 2019, will play at Lyndon on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. Tristan Evans had nine catches for 154 yards and one score during the purple and white’s 44-26 loss to the Vikings in a 2021 quarterfinal.
The Colonels will host rival MAU on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. The Patriots captured the Elwell Trophy in 2021, however the Colonels hold a 27-19 edge in the series.
The complete schedules are shown below.
Bellows Falls
Sept. 2 — host Brattleboro: 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 — host Fair Haven: 1 p.m.
Sept. 16 — at Mount Anthony Union: 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 — at Union-32: 1 p.m.
Sept. 30 — at North Country: 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 — host Spaulding: 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 — at Springfield: 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — host Mount Mansfield: 7 p.m.
Brattleboro
Sept. 2 — at Bellows Falls: 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — host Colchester: 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — at Hartford: 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 — host Fair Haven: 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Lyndon: 1 p.m.
Oct. 7 — host Union-32: 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 — at Spaulding: 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — host Mount Anthony Union: 7 p.m.