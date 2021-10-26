BRATTLEBORO — Forty-nine days after they blew a 20-6 lead over Lyndon at home, the Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team is getting a redo.
And “the Beach Bums” will be into it.
Members of the BUHS student section, wearing sunglasses and hitting beach balls around on one side of the bleachers, could only watch as the Vikings battled back with short touchdown runs by Luke Dudas and quarterback Cam Berry.
Devin Speno and Aaron Petrie had monster games for Brattleboro in that first meeting, with the former throwing for 199 yards and the latter hauling in 10 receptions. Cam Frost added 78 rushing yards on nine carries.
That loss happened during a rough 1-4 start for the purple and white, who have reeled off three victories in a row since. The No. 4 Colonels will try to remain on fire when hosting fifth-ranked Lyndon in a Division 2 quarterfinal on Friday night at 7.
At the same time, top-seeded Bellows Falls will take on No. 8 Fair Haven at Hadley Field in Westminster.
Harrison Gleim had three rushing touchdowns when the Purple Gang slammed the Slaters 56-0 in Week 4. Jed Lober added a pair of TD runs during the rout.
Backfield mate Jeb Monier is also dangerous. Behind the likes of Jake Moore, Dillan Perry, Kevin Patterson, Patrick Barbour and Peter Kamel, the senior galloped for 220 yards on the ground and a pair of scores last weekend.
Recent Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week Jonathan Terry will be under center for the Terriers, who went undefeated during the regular season — pounding Brattleboro, MAU, Lyndon, Fair Haven, Milton, Spaulding, rival Springfield, and Mount Abe.
Bellows Falls players: Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Jordan Keefe, Caden Haskell, Jonathan Terry, Curtis Greene, Jesse Darrell, Max Hooke, Josh Streeter, Brennan Haskell, Douglas Sterling, Josh Martin, Walker James, Jeb Monier, Eli Allbee, Justin Draper, Harrison Gleim, Connor Harrington, Jed Lober, Mason Scott, Noah Simino, Kevin Patterson, Ray Plummer, Patrick Barbour, Wyatt Lescord, Trenton Fletcher, Damien Stebbins, Yesrel Rivera, Dillan Perry, Will Hallock, Hunter Morey, Remington LaCroix, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Owen Garaffa, Angel Rivera.
Brattleboro players: Aaron Petrie, Charlie Clark, Tristan Evans, Jackson Emery, Willem Thurber, Karson Elliott, Devin Speno, Zach Corbeil, Alex Papadimitriou, Noah Perusse, Cam Frost, Hunter Boyd, Irv Melo, Jack Cady, Thad Sawyer, Cam Cruz, Dillon Jenks, Riley Morse, Trevor Gray, Jayke Glidden, Will Pendlebury, Dominick Muscari, Eli Cohen, Logan Lewis, Calvin Gould, Josh Curtis, Degan Gundry, Jett Emery, Zack DiZoglio, Max Hill, Noah White, Tyler McNary, Koby Sicard, Owen Guminak, Jolie Glidden, Kaden Colberg, Kyle Hamilton, Justin Packard, Reed Sargent, Avery Martin, Sam Madow, Dillyn Warner.
Friday’s quarterfinal matchups
No. 8 Fair Haven (3-5) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Rice (3-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony Union (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Spaulding (4-3) at No. 3 U-32 Raiders (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4), 7 p.m.