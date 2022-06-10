BRATTLEBORO — Six years after Brattleboro captured the 12-year-old Little League baseball state crown, five players from that dream team have a second chance at hoisting Vermont’s Division 1 championship trophy.
The third-seeded Colonels (13-4) just need to outscore No. 4 Essex (13-5) in Monday’s 6:30 p.m. title tilt at UVM’s Centennial Field.
Alex “Moose” Bingham, who had three hits when his All-Star squad topped Colchester 13-4 for all the marbles on the South Main Street field in 2016, has been dominant on the hill during this postseason. He started both playoff games, giving up just one run in each.
“He has been outstanding,” said Brattleboro coach Chris Groeger after his team’s semifinal victory on Tuesday. “He’s been our guy. He’s been the ace of our staff this season. He throws hard.”
BUHS shortstop Zinabu McNeice, center fielder Aaron Petrie, DH Alex Carpenter and catcher Turner Clews were also members of the 2016 Little League state champs. “Z” went deep twice in the finals, while “Carpy” will be remembered for his 220-foot blast over the Eagles sign in center.
Defensive standouts Petrie and Clews scored the game-winning runs for the Colonels during the 2022 playoffs. The speed demon went home on Willem Thurber’s single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th versus Rice, while “the Cowboy” galloped to the plate on an errant throw against Burlington in a Final Four showdown.
Thurber is also one of the talented young hurlers on Brattleboro’s deep pitching staff. Jackson Emery went 5.2 innings for the win when the purple and white got revenge on CVU, and Jolie Glidden picked up an impressive victory this season in Keene, N.H.
The Colonels are now trying to beat a Hornets team that got eight hits and scored three runs against CVU star Oliver Pudvar in a semifinal. Andrew Goodrich, Eli Bostwick and Hazen Randall all had a couple of knocks for Essex in the upset, Matt Safer drove in a couple of runs, and Goodrich threw a two-hitter to get the win.
Title game tickets — $10 adults, $5 students/senior citizens, in person or at: https://gofan.co/app/school/VPA.
Essex (13-5): beat Rutland 15-1, beat South Burlington 7-4, beat U-32 4-3, beat Colchester 7-4, lost to Burr and Burton 7-0, lost to CVU 1-0, beat Mt. Mansfield 6-5, lost to Rice 4-3, beat South Burlington 3-2, lost to Colchester 7-6, beat Saint Albans 9-5, beat Burlington 3-0, lost to CVU 3-2, beat Mt. Mansfield 8-4, beat St. Johnsbury 6-0, beat Mt. Mansfield (playdown) 4-3, beat St. Johnsbury (quarterfinal) 4-3, beat CVU (semifinal) 3-1.
Brattleboro (13-4): beat Bellows Falls 11-1, beat Keene 8-5, beat Windsor 11-0, beat St. Johnsbury 8-3, lost to Burr and Burton 5-1, beat CVU 5-4, beat Stratton 8-0, beat Hartford 11-0, lost to Fair Haven 9-0, beat MAU 11-1, beat MAU 8-5, beat Otter Valley 11-3, lost to Monadnock 11-0, beat Burr and Burton 4-1, lost to Rutland 4-1, beat Rice (quarterfinal) 2-1, beat Burlington (semifinal) 2-1.
The Hornets
#1 Benjamin Deibler
#2 Elijah Bostwick
#3 Tobey Appenzeller
#5 Ryan Roberge
#6 Caden Bushey
#7 Cody Alexander
#8 Andrew Goodrich
#9 Nikolas Digangi
#11 Gabriel White
#12 Baylin Fisher
#13 David Harris
#14 River Koval
#16 Kameron Cyr
#17 Justin Prim
#18 Matthew Safer
#19 Jacob Reyome
#22 Parker Martisus
#23 Peter Armata
#24 Storm Dusablon
#25 Scott Garand-Gintof
#28 Hazen Randall
#29 Siddesh Kanuparthi
The Colonels
#1 Aaron Petrie
#2 Zinabu McNeice
#3 Charlie Clark
#4 Sam Bogart
#5 Aaron Slade
#6 Reed Sargent
#7 Jackson Emery
#8/22 Tucker Sargent
#9/20 Alex Bingham
#10 Degan Gundry
#11 Turner Clews
#14 Peter Vaniderstine
#17 Alex Carpenter
#18 Willem Thurber
#19 Jolie Glidden