BRATTLEBORO — Twenty-three years after Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston retired from the NFL, a player with the same nickname was getting plenty of love from his fans.
Alex "Moooooose" Bingham threw a no-hitter in Thursday's season opener on Tenney Field, helping the Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team to an 11-1 victory over Bellows Falls.
"He had great command. He pitched very well for us," said winning coach Chris Groeger.
Bingham struck out eight, walked two and hit one batter. A nice stretch and scoop in the third inning by first baseman Reed Sargent was the home team's highlight in the field.
"I thought we played pretty well defensively," stated Groeger.
Thunder delayed the start by 45 minutes. Several fans would later pop open an umbrella during a brief shower during the action.
An infield single by Willem Thurber, a knock by Turner "Cowboy" Clews, and Sargent's triple to right helped the Colonels build a 2-0 lead. The visitors cut that advantage in half with an unearned run in the fourth.
The hosts would pull away with a four-spot in their next ups. Two runs scored on Jackson Emery's misplayed bunt, Emery went home on a wild pitch, and Zinabu McNeice added an RBI groundout.
Aaron Petrie, Alex Carpenter, Jolie Glidden, Thurber and Bingham all had a hit during Brattleboro's five-run sixth inning. Glidden's two-run single to right ended it.
"I'm very happy with how we played. It was a great way to start the season," said Groeger, whose 1-0 Colonels will play at Keene on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Jack Cravinho went 4 1/3 innings for Bellows Falls, walking six and striking out two. There was a double play turned behind him in the first frame, with the ball going from Jesse Darrell (2B) to Jamison Nystrom (SS) to Eli Albee (1B).
Bellows Falls' lineup: Jamison Nystrom SS, Jack Cravinho P, Jeb Monier CF, Jake Moore C, Cole Moore 3B, Jesse Darrell 2B, Pat Barbour LF, Kevin Patterson RF, Eli Albee 1B.
Brattleboro's lineup: Aaron Petrie CF, Zinabu McNeice SS, Willem Thurber RF, Turner Clews C, Alex Carpenter DH (for Sam Bogarts 2B), Alex Bingham P, Tucker Sargent LF, Jackson Emery 3B, Reed Sargent 1B.