HINESBURG — After a scoreless first half, the Champlain Valley Union varsity girls soccer team pulled away for an 8-0 victory over Brattleboro on Monday.
Skyler Kingsbury had a hat-trick to lead the way. Ella Knudsen set all three of those tallies up.
Brattleboro keeper Jenna Powers finished with 22 saves. CVU's Emma Allaire and Ella Polli teamed up for the shutout.
The Colonel girls fell to 2-7 overall.
Girls Soccer
PITTSFORD — Proctor outscored Twin Valley 11-0 on Monday.
Isabel Greb, Jenna Davine, Emma Palmer and Maggie McKearin all tallied twice for the winners. Laci French and Dez Traverse also scored.
Angel Traverse made one save to earn the shutout.