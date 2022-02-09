BRATTLEBORO — Five ties. Seven lead changes. Neither team was ever ahead by more than six points.
Brattleboro and Northampton needed four extra minutes to decide it.
Sam Mattocks drilled a trifecta to begin the overtime period and the host Colonels held on for a thrilling 56-53 victory over the Bay Staters.
"We needed a back-and-forth game like this and it was outstanding to win it," said BUHS coach Jason Coplan. "We rebounded when it mattered most."
Trailing 55-50 with 20 seconds remaining in OT, the visitors almost did the unthinkable. Ben Sledzieski made an NBA 3 and then just missed another before Brattleboro's Tate Chamberlin capped the scoring with a free throw.
"I had a feeling it was going to overtime," said Brattleboro backer Keegan Givens. "It was that kind of game."
Cameron Frost and Chamberlin each connected from downtown as the purple and white took a 12-8 advantage in the opening quarter. Three steals by Frost and a rejection by Paul McGillion were the home team's defensive highlights early on.
The visiting student section was loud from the start, with chants of "air ball" and "you can't do that!"
The second quarter turned into a one-on-one battle between Sledzieski and Brattleboro super sub Calvin Gould. The Northampton guard made three layups and a triple while Gould netted seven points, including a strong putback that gave him a chance for a three-point play.
The score was tied at 26-26 and then 28-28 before Frost put the Colonels in front with a take and then a make from beyond the arc. Willem Thurber and McGillion would each score inside.
"I thought Willem played better in the post," noted Coplan.
After Mattocks opened the fourth quarter with a trey from the right wing that gave BUHS a 40-35 lead, the Blue Devils went on an 8-0 run. Following a pretty turnaround by Jacob Cancel, the visitors made three consecutive bunnies.
The hosts came up with some huge defensive plays to help force OT. Mattocks took a charge against Northampton's Nate Kelleher-Mochak, Thurber forced a turnover and then made a hustle save along the sideline, and Zinabu McNiece's steal led to a bucket by Thurber that deadlocked the contest at 45-all.
Brattleboro (6-6) will visit rival MAU on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Northampton scoring: Ben Sledzieski 19 points, Jacob Cancel 11 points, Nate Kelleher-Mochak 11 points, Connor Tobin 4 points, Jack Kelleher-Mochak 3 points, Silas Coles 3 points, Caleb Steineger 2 points.